Malcolm Wentzel set up a Bluetooth speaker outside Thembi's guest room to startle her awake after a late night watching the Springboks

Thembi had stayed over at Malcolm's home to look after the dogs, and she already had her own bedroom in the main house

South Africans online were charmed by the duo's easy friendship and Malcolm asking Thembi if she wanted coffee

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Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

Malcolm Wentzel returned home late on the night of 11 July 2026 after watching the Springboks win their rugby match. When he woke up the following morning, he discovered that his domestic worker and close friend, Thembi Ubisi, had stayed over at his home, assuming he would not be coming back that night.

Rather than simply saying good morning, Malcolm grabbed his Bluetooth speaker, crept to the door of the guest room where Thembi was sleeping, and blasted Mandoza's iconic kwaito anthem Nkalakatha at full volume through the closed door.

The prank did not go quite as planned. Thembi was already awake, and the moment the music hit, she swung the door open and started dancing right there in the doorway.

What followed was a warm, easy conversation between the two. Malcolm told her the Springboks had won, asked whether she wanted some coffee, and then cheekily questioned why she had slept over when he had told her he would be coming home. Thembi explained, matter-of-factly, that she had stayed to take care of the dogs. Malcolm laughed it off, saying it had been a good night and a good morning all round.

Malcolm shared the video on TikTok on 12 July 2026 from his home, and it quickly resonated with South Africans who have followed his friendship with Thembi for years.

Watch the failed prank here.

Mzansi loves the morning moment

South Africans in the comments section on the TikTok page were moved by the small but telling details in the video:

@D💋 said:

"So Thembi has a bedroom at her boss's house; these are levels. So beautiful."

@Cleombali wrote:

"Not him asking Thembi if she wants coffee instead of asking Thembi to go make coffee for him 🥺🥺 May God keep on blessing you, Mr Malcolm and your family. ♥️"

@Shakira added:

"Thembi sleeps in the main house, not us; we sleep in the back room with no headboard."

More on Springboks and rugby fans

Briefly News recently reported on the Springboks naming Kolbe and Willemse in the squad to face England as the duo reached 50 Test caps.

recently reported on the Springboks naming Kolbe and Willemse in the squad to face England as the duo reached 50 Test caps. Rassie Erasmus praised World Rugby's law changes for producing more exciting Test matches.

Victor Matfield raised eyebrows with his admission of nerves ahead of the Springboks' clash against England.

Source: Briefly News