Gemma Fassie's EP Island 22 earned her a SAMA32 nomination in the Best R&B Soul Album category

The singer says the nomination proves fans are embracing her talent and music beyond the famous Fassie surname

Gemma hopes her music will inspire women to find their voices and create a lasting legacy of empowerment

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Gemma Fassie celebrates her SAMA32 nomination for 'Island 22'. Image: Gemma Fassie

Source: Instagram

Gemma Fassie is stepping into the spotlight on her own terms. The singer has earned a SAMA32 nomination in the Best R&B Soul Album category for her EP, Island 22, and says the recognition is more than just another career milestone.

According to Daily Sun, the nomination reassured her that fans are embracing her music for its authenticity rather than simply because she comes from the legendary Fassie family.

An emotional moment she won't forget

Gemma admitted she was overwhelmed when she found out about the nomination. Speaking to Daily Sun, she recalled hearing the news while travelling to Kimberley and becoming emotional on the way to the airport. The celebration continued when she landed, with the Northern Cape Symphony Orchestra welcoming her with a special musical performance, making the occasion even more memorable.

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See the nomination in the Instagram post below:

Creating her own identity

Being the niece of the late Brenda Fassie has often brought comparisons, but Gemma believes this nomination shows audiences are finally recognising her for her own talent. She explained that Island 22 was never created to chase awards or live up to family expectations. Instead, it was a deeply personal project that helped her discover her voice and tell stories that genuinely reflect who she is. She also shared that she learnt not to rush the creative process, choosing authenticity over following music trends.

More than music, it's about purpose

The singer says the recognition validates her journey as an artist. Image:Gemma Fassie

Source: Instagram

For Gemma, success goes beyond collecting trophies. She told Daily Sun she wants her music to become a source of strength for women, encouraging them to embrace their individuality and believe in themselves. If her songs can inspire even one person to find their confidence and speak their truth, she believes she has achieved exactly what she set out to do.

Gemma honours Brenda Fassie's lasting legacy

Recently Briefly News reported that Gemma Fassie, the niece of late music icon Brenda Fassie, previously went viral after social media users pointed out her striking resemblance to the legendary singer.

The comparisons resurfaced when Gemma paid tribute to her aunt on what would have been Brenda's 61st birthday, sharing heartfelt posts celebrating her enduring legacy. Fans once again praised the family's resemblance and reflected on Brenda's lasting impact on South African music and culture.

Source: Briefly News