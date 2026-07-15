Fifi Cooper has temporarily suspended her 1 Night With Fifi Cooper Tour due to a personal gender-based violence matter

Two scheduled performances have been cancelled, with ticket holders set to receive automatic refunds

The rapper thanked fans for their support and promised to return stronger when the time is right

Fifi Cooper suspends '1 Night With Fifi Cooper Tour' after GBV-related personal matter. Image: Fifi Cooper

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Fifi Cooper has temporarily suspended her 1 Night With Fifi Cooper Tour after revealing she is dealing with a personal matter related to gender-based violence (GBV).

GBV matter prompts tough decision

Fifi Cooper has temporarily put her 1 Night With Fifi Cooper Tour on hold after revealing that she is dealing with a matter related to gender-based violence (GBV). In an official statement released by MoCooper Records on Tuesday, the star announced that her immediate focus is on protecting herself and her family, leading to the suspension of all upcoming tour activities until further notice.

See the official statement in the Instagram post below:

Upcoming shows called off

The unexpected announcement means the next two legs of the tour will no longer take place. Fifi Cooper was scheduled to perform at Carnival City's Mardi Gras Theatre on 25 July before heading to Mahikeng on 1 August. According to the statement, new dates will be shared once they have been finalised.

Fans who bought tickets through official platforms will receive full refunds automatically. Organisers confirmed that the refund process has already started and thanked supporters for their patience and understanding during the difficult period.

Fifi thanks fans for their support

The rapper thanked fans for their support and promised to return stronger. Image: Fifi Cooper

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt message to her fanbase, known as FIFINATION, Fifi Cooper apologised for the disappointment caused by the sudden changes. She expressed gratitude for the loyalty and encouragement she has received throughout her career, saying their support has given her strength during one of the most challenging moments of her life. The award-winning musician said she intends to come back stronger and will face the situation with faith while prioritising her family's well-being.

MoCooper Records also thanked media partners, sponsors and fans for their unwavering support, while requesting privacy for the artist and her loved ones. The label said any further updates regarding the tour or Fifi Cooper's situation will be communicated through her official social media platforms.

Fifi reflects on Ambitiouz Entertainment fallout

Previously Briefly News reported that years after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment, Fifi Cooper has opened up about her fallout with label boss Kgosi Mahumapelo, saying a lack of transparency over her contract and earnings led to their dispute.

Speaking on the G2G Podcast, the rapper claimed she never saw her contract and was only paid a fixed monthly amount despite performing numerous gigs, leaving her questioning how her income was calculated. Her revelations sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathising with her experience while others criticised her for signing a contract she allegedly never read.

Source: Briefly News