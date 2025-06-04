Late seasoned star Presley Chweneyagae was honoured by fellow stars, close family, and friends during his first funeral service at Mmabatho Convention Centre in his hometown, Mahikeng

Rapper Fifi Cooper and veteran actors Rantebeng Makapan and Israel Matseke-Zulu delivered heartfelt tributes in honour of the late star

Speaking at the memorial service, Fifi Cooper described Presley Chweneyagae as not just a star, but an inspiration to many

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, fellow celebrities, close friends, and relatives paid tribute to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae at a memorial service at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in his hometown of Mahikeng.

Rapper Fifi Cooper paid tribute to Presley Chweneyagae during a memorial service in his hometown. Images: ke_fificoopersan, presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

The star died on May 27, and his family went on to confirm that he died a natural death after having some breathing complications.

Presley Chweneyagae’s family previously announced that the star would be honoured with two memorial services.

Fifi Cooper honours late actor Presley Chweneyagae

One of the services was held yesterday in his hometown, and several stars were in attendance.

Some notable stars who attended the memorial service include Fifi Cooper, Israel Matseke-Zulu and Rantebeng Makapan.

Addressing mourners at the memorial service, Fifi Cooper spoke highly of the Presley Chweneyagae.

The singer made it known that Chweneyagae was not just an actor but an inspiration to many.

Despite being a singer, sometimes, looking up at Presley Chweneyagae, one would think he could be an actor one day because of how good the star was onscreen.

She also praised the star for bringing characters to life on small screens.

Presley Chweneyagae’s close friend and fellow actor Rantebeng Makapan also praised the star as he spoke about his work ethic.

Makapan noted that the star did not discriminate or judge people despite his status in the entertainment industry.

He earned an Oscar nod with the award-winning film Tsotsi in 2005.

Israel Matseke-Zulu, who also starred alongside the actor in Tsotsi, revealed that the star was selfless.

Another memorial service on the cards for Chweneyagae

Against the backdrop of the first memorial service, Briefly News has established that the second service will be held on June 5 at the State Theatre in Tshwane.

However, the star’s funeral will be held on June 7 in Gauteng at the Akasia Community Hall.

Reports have it that he will be laid to rest at the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria.

A look back at Presley Chweneyagae’s illustrious career

Presley Chweneyagae had his shot at fame in 2005 after starring in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi.

The win was the country’s first Oscar for best foreign language film at the prestigious awards.

Against the backdrop of his newfound fame, he starred in several big-budget productions, including The River.

Presley Chweneyagae, the late seasoned actor, pictured on the set of The River. Image: presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

He starred as Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena in the Mzansi Magic drama series and nailed his onscreen character perfectly.

The star also gave stellar performances in several productions, including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and iNumber Number.

Presley Chweneyagae’s family thankful for the support

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the late actor Presley Chweneyagae’s family was grateful for the overwhelming support from South Africans.

The family noted that Mzansi has provided great support during these difficult times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News