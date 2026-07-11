Police arrested an elderly South African woman in Houghton, Johannesburg, for allegedly renting rooms to undocumented foreign nationals

The arrest formed part of broader crackdowns on landlords harbouring migrants, with fines of at least R10,000 applicable under immigration law

The handcuffing of the elderly woman sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning the proportionality of her arrest

A woman getting arrested in Johannesburg. Images: @Swaziland Democratic News/Facebook

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG - An elderly South African woman has been arrested in Houghton, Johannesburg, after police allegedly found she had been renting accommodation to undocumented foreign nationals on her property.

The arrest, reported on 11 July 2026, forms part of a sustained joint enforcement drive by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, and labour inspectors targeting landlords, employers, and homeowners who knowingly provide shelter or employment to migrants without valid documentation.

Landlords face steep fines under immigration law

Knowingly accommodating or employing an undocumented immigrant is classified as a criminal offence. Landlords found guilty face admission-of-guilt fines of at least R10,000 per person, a criminal record, and the possibility of up to one year in prison for a first offence.

Undocumented migrants themselves face arrest, detention, deportation, and re-entry bans ranging from 12 months to five years, in line with UNHCR South Africa guidelines.

The case has attracted wide attention given the national debate around illegal immigration that intensified following nationwide anti-immigration protests on 30 June 2026.

The matter remains under investigation.

Watch the arrest footage shared on Facebook here.

SA debates the gogo's arrest

The sight of the elderly woman being handcuffed drew sharp criticism from social media users on the Facebook page.

@Yonela Woka wrote:

"Ey nonsense man, leave the old lady alone, what nonsense is this? Even handcuffed."

@Zama Kamulo echoed that sentiment, asking:

"Imagine even handcuffing gogo?"

@Mukansi Vk argued that the blame lay elsewhere, saying:

"Gogo's case is very simple: no ordinary citizens are allowed to ask for documents for anyone other than Home Affairs, Immigration Reform, or the police department. Those who should've arrested are BMA and police officers who take bribes at the borders."

@Sizakele Mkhonta took a different view:

"What is your concern, granny, because they don't have papers? She was renting them."

More on SA's immigration crackdown

Briefly News recently reported on a Nigerian man's public plea to Home Affairs after waiting 16 years for his papers to be verified.

recently reported on a Nigerian man's public plea to Home Affairs after waiting 16 years for his papers to be verified. A former Miss South Africa finalist faces deportation again after her own arrest over immigration status.

A group of South African tourists found themselves in a tense confrontation abroad, with many linking it to tensions over illegal immigration back home.

Source: Briefly News