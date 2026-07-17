Uncle Vinny spoke publicly for the first time after reports emerged that he had been arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Yolatha

The South African entertainer addressed the allegations on All the Smoke , hosted by BU and Tshego on MacG's Podcast and Chill network

A teaser clip of the episode dropped on X on Friday, 17 July 2026, ahead of the full episode premiering that evening

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Uncle Vinny shared his experience behind bars following his arrest. Image: uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

South African entertainer Uncle Vinny has finally addressed reports that he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Yolatha. Speaking publicly for the first time since the allegations surfaced, the former MTV VJ opened up about his arrest, his time behind bars and the relationships that have kept his name trending.

Uncle Vinny sat down with BU and Tshego on All the Smoke, part of MacG's Podcast and Chill Network, where he discussed the allegations in a teaser clip released on Friday, 17 July 2026. The full episode is scheduled to premiere on MacG's YouTube channel at 8 PM.

Uncle Vinny opens up about life behind bars

In the teaser shared on the Podcast and Chill Network X account, Uncle Vinny confirmed that he was arrested on 1 July in connection with a domestic violence case.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Yes, I was on the 1st of July; I was taken in for a case of domestic violence. I spent 3 days,” he revealed.

The entertainer said the experience was his first encounter with the criminal justice system and described his three days in custody as difficult.

“They came to my house with the former partner that I had at the time. I was detained at Hillbrow police station, and yeah, I was inside. I was locked up for three days,” he explained.

Uncle Vinny shared that it was his first time being arrested. He revealed the conditions inside Hillbrow Police Station and how he did not eat the whole time.

“I went in, man. Jail is not a resort, man. It's not cute, man. I wasn't doing anything. I was fasting, bro. I was praying. I was praying that time,” Uncle Vinny shared.

Uncle Vinny addressed his arrest for allegedly assaulting Yolatha. Image: uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

Uncle Vinny addresses leaked bedroom video

During the interview, Uncle Vinny also reflected on his relationship with influencer and podcaster Yanda Woods, dismissing claims that their romance was staged for publicity.

“No, it was. Yeah, we were real like me and Yanda we loved each other, I guess,” he said.

The media personality also discussed another relationship that ended badly, claiming that while he admitted to cheating, the woman involved was also not innocent.

“We had a great relationship, like I won’t lie. I just cheated, and then she also had her own things that she was doing on the side. But she wasn't innocent. She's not innocent. She must never, never get away with it. I've always been quiet,” Uncle Vinny added.

Uncle Vinny also addressed speculation surrounding a viral video involving a woman named Lerato, dismissing claims that it was him in the sextape.

“I don't have a sextape, so I'm good,” Uncle Vinny said.

Watch Uncle Vinny break his silence regarding his arrest and alleged sextape below:

Uncle Vinny takes legal action against podcaster

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Vinny launched a legal battle against podcaster Sfiso Ndlovu for allegedly making defamatory remarks during an interview.

Vinny swiftly demanded a mouth-watering amount and a public apology from the podcast host.

Source: Briefly News