A short clip showing Thendo Zonzo apparently laughing at Vuyokazi Nciweni while she twerked went viral on X

The video surfaced after a separate kissing clip of the two sparked widespread disapproval from Mzansi

Vuyokazi previously denied knowing Zonzo after the makeout video leaked; however, Zonzo made it seem as though they were dating

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

New videos of Thendo Zonzo and Vuyokazi Nciweni during their outing have gained traction. Image: thendo_zonzo_sa, vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Mzansi can't seem to move past Izingane Zesthembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni's drama after she locked lips with Thendo Zonzo. A new video of them at the nightclub has gone viral, and Mzansi can't help but wonder if Thendo was laughing at her while she twerked.

The video showed the two getting cosy at a nightclub and drew heavy criticism from the public. Rather than own the moment, Vuyokazi flatly denied recognising Zonzo, insisting she had no idea who he was and that she had nothing to do with the video being posted online.

The latest clip only deepened the scepticism already swirling around her story. X user @NtombikayiseBa6, who shared the video with the caption "They're even laughing at her😩 oh Vuyokazi sana lwami😭🕊️," sparked a frenzy online.

Mzansi reacts to Vuyokazi's video

Not everyone was feeling sympathetic, though. @zynnitta_true had little patience for the narrative: "So when she's drunk, she kisses people randomly and posts them randomly and. Then she swears at people the next day, defending what is said about that person: Vuyokazi Nciweni thinks we are stupid."

@MsRuby_ raised eyebrows at the timeline of events: "Vuyokazi Nciweni says they're not dating😭😭 was it all just content? Ari they met up to 'talk about it'. She saw how people didn't like it for her, then she broke it off before it even went far???"

The back-to-back videos have left Vuyokazi in an increasingly uncomfortable position, with fans torn between defending her and questioning the credibility of her account of events.

Vuyokazi and Mpumelelo make amends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyokazi Nciweni revealed she and Mpumelelo Mseleku have resolved their differences and are now co-parenting their two children.

Fans were shocked when Mpumelelo showed up at their daughter Mhlophekazi's birthday celebration in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News