“It’s Extremely Popular”: SA Viewer Questions “Strange” Pretoria Building, Mzansi Reveals Reputation
- A Reddit user posted a photo of a striking Pretoria building, asking what the strange structure in the image was
- Locals identified it as Sur Le Mont, a block of flats in Murrayfield once voted the worst architectural design
- Despite its unusual exterior, residents revealed the flats are highly sought-after and rarely available on the open market
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A photo of an unusual-looking building in Pretoria got people talking on Reddit after a user posted it to the r/Pretoria community on 2 July 2026, asking simply:
"What is this strange building?"
The structure turned out to be Sur le Mont and Solidatus are iconic Murrayfield apartment blocks overlooking the Renosterkop Ecological Park, offering sweeping views of Pretoria East. Located in the quiet, well-kept suburb of Murrayfield, the buildings are close to shopping, restaurants, green spaces and recreational facilities, making them well-known landmarks in the area.
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What Pretoria residents said
Commenters on the r/Pretoria thread had plenty to say on the page:
u/Various_Relief_5172:
"Block of flats in Murrayfield. Was at one stage voted the worst architectural design."
u/Chemical-Union2497:
"Older building with nice big units and amazing views plus gardens going over the koppie at the back."
u/glopher:
"It's not the prettiest from the outside, but it's a really great block if you can manage to find a unit to buy or rent. It's extremely popular and flats usually change hands by referral only."
u/MellowMarshPit:
"I actually like it… it's different."
u/ScottCochrane:
"Sur Le Mont Apartment building. 212 Rollo Place, Murrayfield, Pretoria."
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.