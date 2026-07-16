A Reddit user posted a photo of a striking Pretoria building, asking what the strange structure in the image was

Locals identified it as Sur Le Mont, a block of flats in Murrayfield once voted the worst architectural design

Despite its unusual exterior, residents revealed the flats are highly sought-after and rarely available on the open market

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The Pretoria building sparked curiosity. Images: @r/Pretoria/Reddit and @Sergio Mendoza Hochman/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A photo of an unusual-looking building in Pretoria got people talking on Reddit after a user posted it to the r/Pretoria community on 2 July 2026, asking simply:

"What is this strange building?"

The structure turned out to be Sur le Mont and Solidatus are iconic Murrayfield apartment blocks overlooking the Renosterkop Ecological Park, offering sweeping views of Pretoria East. Located in the quiet, well-kept suburb of Murrayfield, the buildings are close to shopping, restaurants, green spaces and recreational facilities, making them well-known landmarks in the area.

Pretoria residents identified it as a popular block of flats in Murrayfield. Images: @Uysie de Klerk Prop/YouTube

Source: Youtube

View the Reddit post here:

What Pretoria residents said

Commenters on the r/Pretoria thread had plenty to say on the page:

u/Various_Relief_5172:

"Block of flats in Murrayfield. Was at one stage voted the worst architectural design."

u/Chemical-Union2497:

"Older building with nice big units and amazing views plus gardens going over the koppie at the back."

u/glopher:

"It's not the prettiest from the outside, but it's a really great block if you can manage to find a unit to buy or rent. It's extremely popular and flats usually change hands by referral only."

u/MellowMarshPit:

"I actually like it… it's different."

u/ScottCochrane:

"Sur Le Mont Apartment building. 212 Rollo Place, Murrayfield, Pretoria."

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Source: Briefly News