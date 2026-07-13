South Africa's Bidvest Premier Lounge at OR Tambo International Airport claimed first place in the Middle East and Africa region

The 2026 Priority Pass Excellence Awards were based on over 700,000 reviews submitted by Priority Pass members worldwide

The overall global winner went to the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport in Oregon, United States

South Africa’s Bidvest Premier Lounge at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Image: Bidvest Lounge

Source: Facebook

South Africa has something to celebrate at 30,000 feet, before passengers even board their flights. The Bidvest Premier Lounge at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg has taken first place in the Middle East and Africa category at the 2026 Priority Pass Excellence Awards.

The rankings, released recently, draw from over 700,000 reviews submitted by Priority Pass members across the globe. The awards cover five categories: Regional Winners, Highly Recommended Lounges, Pioneer of the Year, All-Star of the Year, and a newly introduced One to Watch category that recognises lounges showing the most notable improvement in guest experience.

South Africa beats the region

Securing the top regional spot is a significant achievement for a lounge competing across one of the world's most diverse travel corridors. The overall global winner for 2026 went to the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport in Oregon, United States. Other regional winners included Lounge Fukuoka in Japan for Asia, Club Kingston at Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica for Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Vienna Lounge at Vienna Schwechat Airport in Austria for Europe.

The picture showed the award the lounge won at the Priority Pass Excellence Awards. Image: Bidvest Lounge

Source: Facebook

What the Bidvest Lounge offers travellers

Bidvest Premier Lounges are found at major airports across South Africa, including Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, George, East London, Mpumalanga, and Bloemfontein, with international departure lounges in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Mpumalanga. The company said:

"The main purpose of our Bidvest Lounges is to offer an oasis of comfort in the hustle and bustle of the airport."

Facilities include complimentary food and beverages, free Wi-Fi, showers, Press Reader access, and accessibility options for guests with disabilities. Corporate lounge rates start at R300 for two hours on domestic flights and R638 for four hours on international routes. Walk-in rates are R334 for domestic and R708 for international. Children under two enter free of charge.

According to Business Tech, Bidvest also has partnerships with several major financial institutions, including ABSA, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Diners Club, and the Collinson Group, giving qualifying cardholders access to the lounges under each partner's specific terms.

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Source: Briefly News