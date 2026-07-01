Capitec has rolled out Smart ID services pushing its nationwide footprint and widening access across SA

Home Affairs is still scaling its bank partnerships, with identity services now popping up at 200+ branches as part of a bigger rollout push.

At the same time, Capitec is flagging a rise in scams, warning customers about fraudsters posing as the bank

Capitec is making life easier for South Africans. Image: @Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Capitec customers can now get Smart ID services at more branches after a big national rollout with Home Affairs.

The bank has added 49 new branches since June, bringing its total to 127 locations across South Africa, including rural areas.

The move is part of a wider push where banks are helping Home Affairs offer Smart ID services outside of government offices. More than 200 bank branches now support the service nationwide.

Before this expansion, the service was mostly limited to Home Affairs offices and a small number of bank branches. Capitec now has the most participating branches, ahead of other banks like Standard Bank.

“In the context of this spectacular progress, I am excited to share that there is much more still to come. Not only will we expand the Smart ID replacement service to 750 branches by the end of this year, but we will also add first-time Smart ID applications, passport applications, and home deliveries to all of these bank branches.

Smart ID services now offered at Capitec branches. Image: @Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Following Capitec branches currently offer Smart ID service

Smart ID services are currently available at a wide network of bank branches across South Africa. According to Capitec, these are:

Eastern Cape: Cofimvaba Main, Elliotdale, East London Hemingways, Engcobo High 306, Idutywa Main, Jeffreys Bay Fountains Mall, Mount Ayliff, Mthatha York City Centre, Port Elizabeth Greenacres 16, Port Elizabeth Newton Park, Sterkspruit Parkies Plaza, Queenstown Calderwood, Queenstown Robinson.

Free State: Bloemfontein Plaza, Botshabelo Mall, Ladybrand, Parys Palmgate Shopping Centre, Welkom Goldfields Mall 50.

Gauteng: Alberton Promenade, Alexandra Plaza, Alexandra Yarona, Bedfordview Bedford Centre, Boksburg East Point, Boksburg East Rand Mall, Brakpan Voortrekker, Carletonville Mall, Centurion Mall 116B, Daveyton Sesfikile Square, Eldorado Park, Evaton Mall 37b, Florida Goldman Crossing, Fourways Crossing, Heidelberg Mall, Johannesburg Braamfontein, Johannesburg Fox, Johannesburg Mall of Rosebank, Johannesburg Mall of the South, Johannesburg The Glen, Katlehong Letsoho, Kempton Park Cavendish Glen, Killarney Mall, Lenasia Square, Lenasia Trade Route Mall, Mamelodi Square, Nigel, Orange Farm Eyethu Mall L15, Pretoria Hatfield, Pretoria Middestad Mall, Pretoria Silver Lakes, Randburg Ferndale Mall, Roodepoort Village at Horizon, Sandton City L14f, Silverton Silverwater Crossing, Soshanguve Mall V15, Soweto Bara Mall, Soweto Maponya Mall Shop 125, Springs Avenues, Springs Mall, Tembisa Birch Acres, Tembisa Plaza, Vanderbijlpark Vaalgate, Vereeniging River Walk.

KwaZulu-Natal: Amanzimtoti Seadoone Mall, Ballito Lifestyle, Durban City View Centre, Durban Overport, Emondlo Mall, Esikhaleni Mall, Harding Corner, Hillcrest, Howick on Main, Jozini Shopping Centre, KwaMashu Bridge City U39A, Manguzi, Matatiele Shopping Centre, Mbazwana, Mkuze Plaza, New Germany, Newcastle Scott, Pietermaritzburg Midlands Mall, Pietermaritzburg Scottsville, Richmond Plaza, Tugela Ferry Mall, Umhlanga Cornubia Mall, Umhlanga Gateway F62/15, Umzinto.

Limpopo: Bela Bela Mall, Elim Hubyeni Mall, Giyani Masingita Centre, Mankweng Paledi Mall 50, Matoks, Metz Mahlakung, Modjadjiskloof, Mokopane Thabo Mbeki, Polokwane City Centre, Thohoyandou Thavhani U1d.

Mpumalanga: Bronkhorstspruit Church, Burgersfort Morone, Emoyeni, Kriel, Nelspruit Brown, Nelspruit Henshall, Nelspruit Valley Hyper, Siyabuswa Mall at Moutsiya, Witbank Saveways Centre.

North West: Brits Safari Centre, Klerksdorp Matlosana Mall, Mafikeng Mall, Northam Plaza 13, Potchefstroom Mooirivier Mall, Rustenburg Platinum Square, Vryburg Mompati Mall.

Northern Cape: Kathu Village Mall, Upington Kalahari Mall.

Western Cape: Canal Walk, Cape Gate Centre, Cape Town Adderley, Cape Town Parliament, Cape Town V&A Waterfront, Citrusdal, George Boulevard Centre, Hermanus Whale Coast Mall, Khayelitsha Site C Plaza, Mitchells Plain Promenade 112, Mitchells Plain Watergate, Mossel Bay Langeberg, Paarl Main Road, Parow Centre F1-87, Piketberg, Stellenbosch Eikestad, Swellendam, Table View Table Bay Mall, Tyger Valley Centre, Vredenburg Weskus Mall, Worcester Mountain Mill Centre.

More Briefly News on banks

Capitec has warned South Africans about a new banking scam where fraudsters impersonate the bank and trick customers into moving money or approving transactions, stressing that the bank will never ask clients to transfer funds.

Home Affairs has launched a nationwide campaign to help South Africans whose identity documents were blocked, giving affected individuals a chance to resolve their ID status and restore access to services.

Banks in South Africa, including Capitec, Standard Bank, and FNB, now allow customers to apply for Smart IDs at selected branches, with the process taking around five minutes and forming part of Home Affairs’ digital rollout.

Source: Briefly News