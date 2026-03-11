Major South African banks are beginning to offer Smart ID services inside selected branches, promising a faster and more convenient way

The move forms part of a broader digital transformation effort aimed at modernising how citizens access key government services

With millions still using the old green ID book, the rollout is drawing attention as the country pushes to move more people onto the newer Smart ID system

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Getting a Smart ID may soon be quicker than many people expect, as banks begin stepping in to help streamline the process and bring identity services closer to where South Africans already do their everyday banking.

The picture on the left showed an old green ID book. image: Home Affairs

Source: Facebook

South Africans may soon spend far less time standing in long queues for identity documents after major banks partnered with the Department of Home Affairs to offer Smart ID services directly at certain branches. The initiative officially launched on Monday, with Capitec and Standard Bank becoming the first banks to roll out the system, while First National Bank is still piloting the service. The new system allows qualifying customers to apply for Smart ID cards at participating bank branches in minutes instead of visiting traditional Home Affairs offices.

According to The Citizen, the partnership forms part of the department’s Home Affairs @Home digital transformation programme, which aims to modernise civic services and make them more accessible. According to the department, the collaboration connects banks directly to its systems, making it possible for customers to start Smart ID applications at selected branches without booking appointments. The focus of the initial rollout is mainly for South Africans replacing the old green bar-coded ID book or requesting reissues of existing Smart IDs.

Banks expand Smart ID services nationwide

Capitec was among the first to launch the service, opening seven branches across five provinces with plans to add more locations by the end of the week. Customers applying for their Smart ID through Capitec will pay a total of R150, which includes the R140 Home Affairs fee plus a R10 service charge. The participating branches include locations such as Sandton City and Eyethu Mall in Gauteng, Swellendam and Hermanus in the Western Cape, Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, Kathu Village Mall in the Northern Cape and Matoks in Limpopo.

Standard Bank also launched Smart ID services on Monday, with branches at Maponya Mall in Soweto and Rosebank already assisting customers. The bank plans to expand to additional locations including Westgate Mall in Gauteng and Parow in the Western Cape. Meanwhile, FNB confirmed that its rollout is still underway and will initially charge customers only the standard R140 Home Affairs application fee when the service becomes available.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the partnership with banks will help speed up the move away from the green ID book, which is still used by millions of South Africans and is known to be vulnerable to fraud. With around 16 million people still relying on the old document, the department believes expanding Smart ID services through banks will help strengthen the country’s identity system while making the process faster and more convenient for everyday citizens.

The visual showed a man holding a South African smart ID card. Image: Home Affairs

Source: TikTok

3 Other Briefly News stories about smart IDs

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber introduced a digital partnership for Smart ID applications at bank branches, sparking reactions.

A Mzansi teen was without a Smart ID after a technical system glitch linked to indigenous name characters, sparking reactions.

Only a third of South Africans have smart card IDs, and the rest are still battling to convert from the green book to the smart card.

Source: Briefly News