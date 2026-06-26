Morne and Lezel Joseph’s Home Affairs wedding shows how simple and personal it can be

Mzansi is backing affordable Home Affairs weddings, and the positives of the act

Comment section turns emotional as couples share their own Home Affairs marriage stories

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Morne and Lezel tied the knot at Home Affairs in Paarl. Image: @Morne Emjay Joseph

Source: Facebook

A couple has shared their Home Affairs wedding, showing the beauty of keeping things simple. The couple’s simple wedding resonated with Mzansi, with many people discussing the practical benefits of getting married at Home Affairs.

Morne Emjay Joseph and Lezel Joseph got married at the Paarl Department of Home Affairs and posted about the moment on Facebook on 25 June 2026, with photos showing the bride in a white dress and the groom in a suit outside the office while onlookers watched. Morne expressed his happiness in a short message, celebrating their new life together after the civil ceremony.

"Today I married my best friend, my greatest love, and my forever partner. Here's to a lifetime of laughter, adventures, best friends, and making memories together. Locked in for life."

Morne married his best friend. Image: @Morne Emjay Joseph

Source: Facebook

Benefits of getting married at Home Affairs

Getting married at Home Affairs can be a simple and affordable option. According to Pink Book Blog, the process is usually quick, easy to arrange, and does not involve the high costs that often come with traditional weddings. It also requires only a small number of people, making it a good choice for couples who want a more private and close-knit ceremony.

Even though the ceremony takes place at Home Affairs, couples can still make the day feel special. They can dress up, exchange rings and vows, take photos, invite close family members, and celebrate afterward. Couples can also personalise the day in a way that suits them while still completing the legal marriage process.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi celebrated the couple

Well wishes and words of praise were the order of the day in the comment section as Mzansi celebrated the couple and vouched for Home Affairs weddings. This is what SA had to say on Morne's page:

Maltino Gresner Maarman said:

"Home affairs sees weddings last longer than social media ones. Favour over your marriage, I dunno you guys but baie geluk"

Eltin Snethemba Deelman wrote:

"My Marriage was R17 and this year we celebrate 17 years of marriage. Don't worry what people say, enjoy each other."

Franklin Ernstzen commented:

"My parents also got married at Home Affairs in Athlone, and all they could afford was a snoek parcel. My mom is 81, and my dad was 83 when he passed away, but their love remains the main thing - pure love and respect."

Monique Pinto said:

"My parents had a home affairs wedding. It lasted until death parted them. I sincerely wish every child could have had a home like mine."

More Briefly News on Home Affairs Weddings

The article reports on a Nigerian man who demanded that South Africa’s Home Affairs verify immigration documents, sparking strong reactions and debate among South Africans online.

Content creator Troy Shepherds humorously shared “survival tips” for dealing with South African Home Affairs, with many South Africans laughing because they found the jokes highly relatable and reflective of common frustrations.

Many South Africans whose IDs had been blocked received relief after legal and administrative action pushed Home Affairs to review and unblock large numbers of affected identity documents.

Source: Briefly News