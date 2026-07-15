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A South African woman turned a simple stapler into a street-side business by charging job seekers R1 to staple their CV documents

The clip, shared by Kasi Hustlers on Facebook, showed her operating in a busy public space filled with people looking for work

South Africans praised her creativity, with one commenter revealing how much he made with a similar hustle in Randburg

Woman staples CV's and documents for a fee. Image: Kasi Hustlers

Source: Facebook

A South African woman found a way to make money where others only saw a queue. A short video shared by Kasi Hustlers on Facebook on 15 July 2026 showed her standing in a busy outdoor space, offering to staple job seekers' CV documents for just R1 a pop.

The setting looks like one of those bustling spots outside government or recruitment offices where hundreds of people show up daily, CVs in hand and hope in their hearts. The caption said it all:

"Where there are people, there are opportunities."

Choosing the right side hustle

The best cheap side hustles are easy to start, require little money, and can grow over time. In South Africa, popular options include services, food sales, online selling, tutoring, admin work, beauty services, and delivery jobs. Choose an idea based on your skills, available time, budget, and local demand to find a hustle that can bring quick cash or steady income.

View the TikTok post below:

Mzansi Reacts to the R1 CV Staple Hustle

South Africans flooded the comments on Kasi Hustlers page with admiration, personal stories and a few laughs.

@S'hawu Morgan Mtshali said:

"I used to charge them R2. I made R3 500 in 4 days in Randburg."

@Angora Van Doorn shared a similar story:

"A guy in a hokkie in Malawi stationed himself at the vehicle import offices with an old computer and cheap printer... selling photocopies. Then he bought himself several taxis."

@Thami Thusi added:

"Opportunities are everywhere. You just need to open your eyes and use your brain."

More Briefly News Stories on Hustles

An unemployed South African mom touched Mzansi after revealing the beautiful home she created for her children despite facing financial struggles.

A Joburg entrepreneur inspired Mzansi after turning street coffee selling into a successful hustle, earning praise for his determination and business mindset.

An unemployed South African woman touched Mzansi after turning her crochet skills into a handmade toy hustle to earn a living and support herself.

Source: Briefly News