Esihle Limchongile Mepeni shared before and after photos of her home on Facebook, crediting her brother for the impressive renovation

Her brother tackled the project for the very first time and delivered results that left the internet speechless

Viewers flooded the comments asking for his contact details, with some even questioning whether the photos showed the same house

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Esihle showed the before and after of the space. Image: @Esihle Limchongile Mepeni

Source: Facebook

An Eastern Cape woman gave South Africans a glimpse of what family and hard work can produce. Esihle Limchongile Mepeni posted before and after photos of her home on Facebook on 16 July 2026, and the contrast stopped people mid-scroll.

What made the transformation even more remarkable was who was behind it. Esihle revealed that her brother had never taken on a project like this before. Despite it being his first time, the finished result showed rhino board walling, neat ceiling work, and a clean overall finish that impressed. Esihle wrote:

"Funny thing about this project, it was my brother's first time doing this kinda project and guess what? They outdid!!"

Esihle confirmed that yes, the work was available to others, replying to one commenter asking whether her brother takes on jobs.

Steps to follow before building a home

Before starting construction, secure and verify your land, including ownership, services, restrictions, and development approvals. Obtain key documents such as SG diagrams, title deeds, surveys, and geotechnical reports. Choose an architect to design plans within budget, get estate approval if needed, and appoint a structural engineer. Finally, submit all required documents, including building plans, electrical layouts, and approvals, to the local council for permission to build.

View the Facebook poste below:

Mzansi reacts to the home makeover

The post on her page had people praising the workmanship and asking how to get in touch with her brother. Some were so impressed they wanted to hire him immediately.

@Reneilwe Malgas said:

"Let me screenshot. I might need his service 🙌🏻"

@Namhla Hlehle Ngoyo wrote:

"Is there no other word but beautiful? We don't have, it's too much 🙌🙌🙌"

@Jacob Jayjay Matabane wrote:

"Ba tla re Rena le Mona, but look at the pictures guys, look at the position of the door and the position of the window, it's 2 different places..."

@Yvonne Soso Baphi asked:

"Your brother does this work for other people? If he does, can I ask for his number"

More Briefly News Stories on Home Renovations

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An unemployed single mother has inspired Mzansi after showing the beautiful home she created for her children, showcasing her resilience and dedication to giving them a better life.

Source: Briefly News