Nomsa Mkhuma, a single and unemployed South African mother, shared photos of the home she built for her children using her hustle income and her child's grant

She built the home entirely without a formal job, relying on her own determination and limited resources

South African women online flooded her post with praise and admiration for her achievement

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Nomsa showed off the kids' rooms. Image: @Nomsa Mkhuma

Source: Facebook

Nomsa Mkhuma, a single and unemployed mother from South Africa, showed off the home she built for her children using nothing but her hustle income and her child's government grant.

She shared the photos on 13 July 2026 in the Facebook group Decorating our mkhukhu/Shacks and cooking simple meals, a space where South Africans share how they make the most of modest living conditions. In her caption, she said the house was a place her children could call home, and noted that the red liquid polish on her floor did not even last a month.

“A place my kids can call home. I tried my best as a single and unemployed mother, depending on my hustle and my child’s grant. The red liquid polish on my floor didn’t even last a month.”

Zero-Cost Side Hustles to Boost Your Budget

Students and young adults can earn extra income without spending money upfront by taking on simple side hustles. Selling unused items on platforms like Marketplace or Gumtree. Other options include dog walking or pet sitting, babysitting or after-school care, garden services, mobile car washing, tutoring in person or online, and managing social media accounts for small businesses. These flexible gigs can fit around a student's schedule while helping cover everyday expenses.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi Salutes Nomsa

South Africans in the comments of the Facebook group were quick to celebrate her:

Lerato Mocoancoeng said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you mama. Well done and may God continue to give you the wisdom to provide for your kids."

Mbali Patience wrote:

"Mommy you did not try YOU DID A GREAT JOB🤗🤗"

Winnie Moja shared:

"How i wish I knew how to hustle harder like that and build my kids a home. Congratulations 💐💐💐"

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Source: Briefly News