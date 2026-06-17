GAUTENG— The South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) has flatly rejected participating in a scheduled public transport boycott aimed at protesting undocumented migration. The association broke its silence following declarations by the groups March and March regarding the countrywide strike on June 30 to demand the removal of undocumented foreign nationals.

SANTACO weighed in on the impending shutdown. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Sunday World Santaco communications chief Rebecca Phala warned that halting transport networks would deal a massive blow to daily commuting. She pointed out that a vast majority of citizens rely entirely on local taxi networks. Phala championed orderly governance, echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent reminder that state authorities alone hold the legal right to manage border and immigration policies.

Santaco insists on legal and peaceful approaches

Phala clarified that the transport body refuses to back the disruptive strike. She explained that even though public anxieties over undocumented migration are valid, solutions must flow through official state departments without violating peace or legality. The Santaco representative noted that the association firmly upholds the rule that border entry must adhere strictly to statutory regulations and constitutional frameworks.

Phala observed that the minibus sector is vital to preserving economic flow, warning that crippling the transit grid would devastate retail, tourism, and township merchants. Though rival organizers are actively lobbying for a total shutdown, Santaco remains steadfast that national dilemmas must be worked out through institutional dialogue rather than taking the law into private hands.

No shutdown: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni weighed in on the shutdown. She asserted that there will not be a shutdown.

Source: Briefly News