The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) is taking action against investigator Suneel Bellochun

Bellochun's name has surfaced recently at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry regarding his conduct

The Commission heard how there was an active warrant of arrest out for Bellochun, which was never circulated

IDAC has served investigator Suneel Bellochun with a notice to suspend. Image: @Abramjee/ @VOCfm

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has served investigator Suneel Bellochun with a notice of intention to suspend him.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. The development follows a series of damaging allegations that emerged during proceedings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where Bellochun's conduct and legal standing became the subject of scrutiny.

Former IDAC head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, was also questioned about Bellochun during her testimony before the Commission.

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Warrant of arrest and extortion allegations

Johnson testified before the commission that she had initiated inquiries into Bellochun's status after his name came up in connection with extortion allegations and pending criminal charges. Her initial inquiry returned no outstanding matters against him.

However, Johnson subsequently testified that an active warrant of arrest, known as a J50, existed against Bellochun. He reportedly told her the warrant related to an alleged assault in 2021 and claimed the docket had been closed. Despite that explanation, Johnson confirmed the warrant remained active at the time of her testimony.

She further stated that the warrant had never been circulated and that she was unable to account for why that had occurred.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi claims IDAC investigators visited him in prison

Briefly News also reported that Sergeant Fannie Nkosi filed a complaint with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The officer, who is behind bars, complained about the conduct of several investigators from IDAC, including Bellochun.

He claimed that IDAC investigators wanted him to give them dirt on General Fannie Masemola and General Dumisani Khumalo.

Source: Briefly News