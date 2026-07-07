A viral video showing a Xhosa man allegedly defending elderly South African street traders in Bellville has sparked widespread praise on social media

The man accused foreign nationals, also trading at a Bellville market, of disrespecting the women, and vowed that "no one will remove them from their trading spots

The clip comes amid heightened tensions in Bellville following earlier unverified reports of disputes between South African and Somali traders in the busy informal trading area

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The viral video of the man defending SA traders allegedly in an altercation with immigrant traders at the Bellville market. Image:@LadyMpopi/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - A Xhosa man has gone viral after he was filmed allegedly defending a group of street traders in Bellville, Cape Town, following claims that foreign nationals told them to close their stalls.

The video, shared by @LadyMpopi on 6 July 2026, has garnered thousands of views, likes and comments, with many South Africans praising the man for standing up for the traders, who are reportedly mostly elderly women.

Man says no one will remove the women

In the widely shared video, the man can be heard saying that no one would remove 'omama' (women) from where they trade. He also claims that some foreign nationals were disrespecting the elderly women.

In the video, he says,

"These people are back, and now they are disrespecting the women here because they are alone and elderly."

He continues by questioning why the alleged imigrant traders believed they had more rights than South Africans.

"What papers do they have that we do not? This is our land,"he says

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident could not be independently verified.

The video comes amid ongoing tensions in Bellville following the June 30 protests over illegal immigration and informal trading. The videos have not been independently verified and authorities have not given any statement regarding the alleged ongoing tension in Bellville.

View video here:

Earlier videos showed alleged confrontation

The latest clip follows several videos that surfaced on social media over the weekend, allegedly showing a confrontation between Somali and South African traders in the Bellville taxi rank area.

The videos, which were reportedly recorded on Thursday, 2 July 2026, were widely shared on Saturday, 5 July 2026.

According to claims made online, Somali traders wanted fewer Xhosa-speaking traders operating in the busy informal trading area. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.

South Africans praise the man in video

Many social media users applauded the man for speaking up on behalf of the women.

@Amanda58736405 said:

"Bravo to the Xhosa men."

@Qlyv_Mydear wrote:

"Yoh I’m so glad the Xhosa people stood up, I was worried for a a second about these bullies."

@Simply_Mthi commented:

"Capetown needs a full month of proper cleanup."

@kokieDiale stated:

"Good news Bible. Our men are fixing the country."

@BMgcotshwa remarked:

"Salute cape town residents You're indeed South African citizens."

The videos have continued to fuel debate on social media about informal trading, foreign-owned businesses and growing tensions in parts of Cape Town. Authorities have not yet publicly commented on the latest viral videos.

Somali immigrants in Bellville. Image: @ewnupdates/X

Source: Getty Images

Western Cape government suts down repatiation centre

Briefly News reported that the Western Cape government shut down its temporary repatriation centre in Epping, leaving close to 800 migrants without official support. Those left behind were directed to seek assistance from their respective diplomatic missions, which the SAHRC is unhappy about.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed to the government to arrange temporary shelter for those left behind following the closure of a repatriation site in the Western Cape.

Source: Briefly News