South African actor Israel Matseke-Zulu relayed his opinion on the issues of illegal immigration

The video was shared by the ActionSA President, Herman Mashaba, in which Israel was speaking to ActionSA members

Local social media users deliberated on the iconic actor's opinions, and the views were mixed

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Israel Matseke-Zulu speaks on anti-immigration marches. Image: israelmatsekezulu

Source: Instagram

Legendary South African actor Israel Matseke-Zulu had strong opinions on the issues of illegal immigration, which has rocked the nation.

A video shared by the ActionSA President, Herman Mashaba, sees the former Gomora star speaking to ActionSA members about the influx of illegal immigrants in Mzansi, and the controversial efforts by March and March, which set a deadline of 30 June 2026 for undocumented foreigners to vacate the country.

In the clip, which was captioned, "South Africans are now talking," Israel said that although he sees other Africans as his brothers and sisters, he said they should enter the country legally.

Israel Zulu divides social media with views

After the organisation heightened the call for undocumented foreigners to leave the country, many Africans fled their homes in hopes of finding safety. Some were, however, displaced and sought assistance from the government. A few African countries organised transportation for their people, with several being successfully deported.

Israel did not hold back when he was asked about this, saying it is unfair for SA to be burdened by illegal immigrants.

"I have been to Zimbabwe three times, and tomorrow we are leaving. I can't go to a foreign country and build a shack or open a spaza shop," he said. He added that the Mzansi people are very welcoming, hence the practice of Ubuntu. However, he stated that this has compromised SA.

"There are our brothers and sisters; they work for us, and we pay them. We even live among them, but the correct law must be followed," he reiterated.

Watch the X video below:

Online community discusses Israel's views

The views expressed online were mixed. Here is what some people had to say:

@fields_gre21758 said:

"This again is being dishonest and frankly disrespectful. Now, because celebrities are saying something after strategically keeping quiet, you say SAns are talking. All of you jumped on the bandwagon after Jacinta & co showed you bigger balls."

@josomanje suggested:

"Solutions for African problems. Migration is like fashion; it always has a funny way of repeating itself.2 points that can fix these problems."

@MelusiNdwandwe5 asked:

"Mr Mashaba, no one said you shouldn't reserve certain sectors for locals or deport illegals. We never said that, thats not where the issue was. Let your authorities do their work. In Zim, they work well, who is stopping your authorities from working?"

@JabuShandu replied:

"Ubuntu is on hold until further notice. We need to start by showing ANC that Ubuntu bundles have depleted."

Israel Matseke-Zulu speaks on anti-Illegal immigration marches and divides Mzansi. Image: israelmatsekezulu

Source: Instagram

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