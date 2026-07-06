Zambians have threatened to cancel South African music producer Sun-EL Musician after promoting his upcoming gig in Zambia

This is amid the anti-illegal immigration tensions, which were a result of March and March's 30 June protests

After promoting his gig, some African nationals took to Facebook to vent about his inclusion in the event while the protest actions were taking place in Mzansi

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Zambian nationals have threatened to cancel Sun-EL Musician after promoting his gig in Zambia. Image: sunelmusician

Source: Instagram

A Zambian Facebook user has threatened to cancel music producer and DJ Sun-EL Musician, along with the Aura Xperience event in Zambia.

Sun-EL Musician's Facebook post, promoting his upcoming Weekend gigs, grew criticism amid the ongoing immigration tensions in South Africa.

After the activist group March and March organised nationwide protests on 30 June 2026, Many African nations, whether in the country legally or illegally, fled their homes, and some were displaced. This caused many African nations to organise transportation for their citizens, while many are still stranded.

The events that are unfolding have left many African nationals displeased with music organisers, who have booked some local acts for their gigs.

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Sun-EL Musician faces boycott threats

In a post by Lily Mutamz TV, a Zambian cook living in the United Kingdom, Sun-EL Musician's gig at the Aura Xperience was under threat due to the tensions.

"Sun-El Musician, sorry you are not welcome to Zambia after what your South African people are doing to Zambians and other Africans, you dare to announce a tour in Zambia??" the user shared in a scathing remark.

"Stay in your country, the outgoing government of UPND is very useless, with the tensions caused by South Africans, you dare invite this boy to Zambia in the midst of what is going on, to do what???" they further stated.

They then told the star to remain in Mzansi, threatening to boycott his show should he show up. Lily further cancelled the organisers of the event, expressing her disapproval of the show inviting Sun-EL to the country to perform.

Mzansi defends Sun-EL Musician

Many people, although disheartened by the scenes which have unfolded, have defended Sun-EL Musician and other Mzansi artists who have suffered the same fate.

Dineo Maphutha claimed:

"South African artists don't force themselves onto stages in other countries. They are invited and booked by promoters because they know South African artists attract crowds and sell tickets. Our artists don't cross borders illegally looking for gigs. They travel legally because they have been contracted to perform. They have already been paid. If a show fails to sell tickets, it is the promoter who loses money and not the artist."

Nokulunga Ngcongo stated:

"This should be no matter for discussion. EVERYONE does as they please with their country. We all come from sovereign countries. Big up to you, Zambians, for doing what makes you happy. Zambia for Zambians, South Africa for South Africans. This way, we are not disturbing one another. So I think as South Africans, we are halfway there."

Agency withdraws support for Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Y2K Entertainment Promotions has withdrawn its support for South African music and artists.

The promotion company stated it is completely disassociating from the Mzansi music industry to stand in solidarity with African communities affected by ongoing violence.

Source: Briefly News