International booking agency Y2K Entertainment Promotions has officially withdrawn its support for South African music and artists

The promotion company stated it is completely disassociating from the Mzansi music industry to stand in solidarity with African communities affected by ongoing violence

The sudden boycott comes as tensions boil over across the country following a wave of anti-illegal immigration demonstrations

Y2K Entertainment Promotions withdrew its support for South African musicians. Image: Marco LONGARI / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The severe international fallout from South Africa's recent anti-illegal immigration protests has hit the entertainment sector significantly hard, with a major promotional firm cutting all ties with the local music industry.

On 2 July 2026, UK-based Southern African music powerhouse Y2K Entertainment Promotions announced that it is completely withdrawing its support for South African artists. The decision marks a massive blow for local musicians who rely heavily on international touring networks and festivals to sustain their global streaming numbers and revenue.

The promotion agency made its motivations clear, emphasising that it stands firmly against xenophobia and is throwing its full weight behind the cross-border communities heavily impacted by the recent unrest. The sudden decision arrived as socio-political tensions reached a boiling point in South Africa during intense anti-illegal immigration protests.

Organised by various local civic groups and patriotic movements, these protests, including the recent June 30 national lockdown, were launched with the explicit mission of driving undocumented immigrants out of the country, tightening border controls, and reclaiming local jobs for citizens.

However, the movement has faced immense global condemnation, with critics and international human rights activists accusing demonstrators of inciting violence, fueling Afrophobia, and terrorising vulnerable migrant communities.

More South African artists have been snubbed by international entities due to the anti-illegal immigration protests. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reacting directly to the hostile climate, Y2K Entertainment Promotions released a blunt public statement cutting off Mzansi talent until further notice.

"No to Xenophobia. As we are in the Entertainment Industry for now, we disassociate ourselves from SA Music and Artists until there is a change. We stand firm with all our communities and socialites who are fighting for the same cause. Our people are suffering; they need every help they can get. #Life is far more important.

"This is the time when we all stand up and support our loved ones as Zimbabweans. It is a very sad situation. Families are being destroyed out there. Think about the vulnerable disabled, children, pregnant women and the violence continues. Let's all denounce this Xenophobia movement."

The boycott comes at a catastrophic time for the South African creative economy, which has recently seen multiple high-profile artists quietly scrubbed from African festival lineups and international award ceremonies due to reputational pushback. Recently, Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo was snubbed from a major festival in Zimbabwe.

While many people argue that punishing artists for national political unrest is unfair, international promoters are making it clear that human lives are more important than show business.

Read the statement below.

Social media responds to Y2K Entertainment Promotions

The comment section erupted in mixed reactions from followers, with many praising the company.

Marilyn Mpofu said:

"African lives matter; let's support our own and build our own economy."

Pius Nduna praised Y2K Entertainment Promotions:

"Well done, Y2k Entertainment, for a bold firm decision. That shows that these barbaric actions should have consequences."

Bronwyn Claridge posted:

"Huge, huge respect to you guys! I'm ashamed to be South African due to the horrific, undeserved mistreatment of foreign nationals in our - documented or undocumented. These are PEOPLE like us."

Meanwhile, South Africans were not moved by the backlash.

Garemotsebe Kemang wrote:

"JUST FOR THE RECORD: We don't care about these artists getting cancelled in those failed African states. In fact, we are happy that this is happening to them because they never stood with us as a country against these illegal foreignerS. I wish more and more of them would get cancelled, and even here at home, we will not be buying tickets to their shows. PS: Who were they going to perform for in Zimbabwe since half of that country is here in South Africa?"

Christal-Anne Williams said:

"On behalf of the South Africans fighting for their country, we stand in solidarity with your decision, and we also ask that everyone should go to their respective countries and fix it and to isolate South Africa, so that South Africans can teach again that we can stand on our own feet, by the grace of God only! Thank you."

Sphamandla Mthembu laughed:

"The word 'illegal' is also known as 'xenophobia.'"

Tumisho Masha defends South Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tumisho Masha speaking up against the international backlash after South Africans were labelled xenophobic.

The former Top Billing star took a firm stand online, arguing that citizens demanding border control and the rule of law are simply standing up for their country, not acting out of hatred.

Source: Briefly News