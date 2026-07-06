South African DJ and radio star DJ Cleo has revealed that he lost out on two gigs which were scheduled in two African countries

The Facebook hitmaker revealed that he was removed from line-ups in Tanzania and Zambia amid the anti-immigration protests

He joins a growing list of South African artists who have been cancelled or boycotted in other African countries

DJ Cleo has been removed from two shows in Tanzania and Zambia amid the anti-immigration protests. Image: djcleo1

Source: Instagram

DJ Cleo is the latest South African artist to feel the effects of March and March's anti-illegal immigration protests, and the aftermath this has had.

Taking to his TikTok account, Cleo shared that he has lost out on not one, but two gigs in Tanzania and Zambia, due to the ongoing immigration tensions in the country. Many event organisers, promoters and entertainment companies have distanced themselves from the Mzansi entertainment scene, and the popular artists are the ones suffering the most.

DJ Cleo axed from 2 African events

On his social media account on Saturday, 4 July, DJ Cleo revealed his frustration over being removed from the lineups for gigs he was previously booked for. While nursing his illness in bed, Cleo said this was due to the marches that took place on 30 June 2026.

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"Yo guys, I'm not happy. I just woke up to a message that my gigs, one in Zambia and the other in Tanzania, have been cancelled, or rather, I've been removed from the line-up because of the march that happened the other day," he said.

He said he feels as though SA artists are being targeted, but also feels as though the other countries are reciprocating the same energy.

"So I don't know if we as South African artists or DJs have been targeted or it's a reciprocation of sorts, and I'm not blaming anyone," he said. Cleo added that SA has issues, but did not elaborate on that.

“We do have a serious issue in this country!” he remarked.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Other SA artist removed from African shows line-ups

DJ Cleo's case is not new, as several South African artists were dropped from music festivals in countries like Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and Zambia. One of the first to feel the heat was Mafikizolo, who received a warning from Zimbabwean youth not to even bother performing at the Buddie Beatz Concert in Victoria Falls.

"To our dear Mafikizolo, I want to categorically state that YOU ARE NOT WELCOME IN ZIMBABWE," the post read. "If this show is not cancelled, we, as the youths of this nation, shall be there to make sure this show doesn't happen. We only want our local artists to perform in our country."

Award-winning singer, Musa Keys, was also dropped by the organisers of the Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire Festival, at Donnybrook Park in Harare on 4 July 2026.

Gospel artist says he was axed from event

In a previous report from Briefly News, gospel artist Ntokozo Ngongoma, who was removed from the CLIMA Africa Awards. He, however, unlike the two acts, voiced his support for the marches against illegal immigration and was unapologetic about it.

Source: Briefly News