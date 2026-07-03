Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has faced immense backlash from the online community for his silence on the ongoing anti-immigration tensions

This came after his wife, Gugu Khathi, lashed back at those pushing the stereotype that South Africans are lazy and unwilling to work

DJ Tira has been hard at work promoting his projects and upcoming performances, and people have threatened to boycott his shows

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DJ Tira has apologised for the backlash he has received for his silence on the anti-immigration protests. Image: djtira

Source: Instagram

Durban Gqom artist DJ Tira has apologised to his fans after the immense backlash he received, due to his silence on the anti-immigration protests organised by March and March.

The organisation gave illegal foreigners 30 June to go home. However, leading up to the march, there was a lot of chatter online with emotions weighing heavily on many people, both local and foreign.

However, despite that, the Awungazi hitmaker said it was business as usual, and he continued to promote his upcoming projects and performances. This ruffled many people's feathers, especially those who want to cancel many SA celebs for ignoring the hype.

DJ Tira apologises to fans

Taking to his Facebook account on Friday, 3 July 2026, DJ Tira shared a heartfelt apology to his supporters. This came after he was dragged, mocked and ridiculed under his posts, where he promoted his upcoming venture at the Durban July 2026.

Judging by his post, a lot of things were said, and he felt the heat from users. Many of whom did not hesitate to clap back with harsh words directed at the businessman.

"Ngiyaxolisa nginithanda nonke ❤️ 🇿🇦 engimphathe kabi ayidle izishiyele," he said in his initial post. This loosely translates to, "I apologise to all those that I hurt. I love you all. Whoever I offended, must eat it."

In another, he said, "It is not easy, guys. But I am not a violent person. I do not want to fight anymore, but I am with you!"

DJ Tira apologised to his fans. Image: DJ Tira

Source: Facebook

Gugu Khathi defends SA

Many of his fans, who are still on his side, reminded others that his wife, Gugu Khathi, unapologetically defended South Africans.

Khathi took to her TikTok account, Khathi challenged the narrative that South Africans are lazy and do not want to work.

“We are not lazy. The youth of South Africa are not lazy. People in South Africa are not lazy. You just don't have a choice. You are taking the bare minimum. You are undercharging. You are going for this low pay because you don't have a choice. But the youth of this country haven't even been given the opportunity because you guys have already taken everything. Our parents don't have an opportunity because you guys have already taken everything, and are controlling everything. So, we are not lazy; you just don't have a choice. We are not lazy. The youth of South Africa are supposed to be working in restaurants while they are studying. Restaurants are full, there are no vacancies,” Gugu Khathi said.

Somizi faces backlash over remarks about SA and foreigners

In a previous report, Briefly News, Somizi sparked chatter after questioning the work ethic of some South Africans compared to foreign workers.

His comments divided opinion online, with some agreeing with his views while others disagreed.

Source: Briefly News