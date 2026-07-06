Undocumented Siblings Face Deportation Amid Protests in Limpopo Community
- Undocumented siblings face deportation amidst community protests in Limpopo
- Lorraine fears the loss of education and future opportunities in Zimbabwe
- Lawrence expresses distress over separation from his supportive school environment
MUSINA, LIMPOPO— Two undocumented Zimbabwean siblings born and raised in South Africa face imminent deportation following community-led protests in Limpopo. Lorraine Ncube, 18, and her brother Lawrence, 16, were forced from their home in Molepo, outside Polokwane, amid widespread actions targeting undocumented foreigners.
According to SABC News, Lorraine Ncube, who recently matriculated with a bachelor's degree pass, expressed deep concern over her disrupted education on 5 July 2026. She explained that she pursued technical subjects in South Africa and is uncertain whether Zimbabwean universities will recognise her qualifications or offer similar academic paths. She stated that leaving South Africa feels like losing her future and all hope.
Deportation threats disrupt schooling for young siblings
Lawrence Ncube shared his frustration and distress over being separated from his school community. He noted that he was highly active in his class, frequently volunteering and representing his peers during extra lessons. He described the forced relocation as painful and humiliating, adding that the sudden shift has left him feeling deeply frustrated.
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The siblings emphasise that they have no existing support network or home waiting for them in Zimbabwe. They remain part of a larger group of foreign nationals currently being processed for repatriation at the border facility, highlighting the human impact of local immigration enforcement policy.
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Social Tensions Over Returnees
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Zimbabwean TikToker, Isobel, sparked widespread discussion by claiming that locals are dreading the return of citizens fleeing South Africa's "March and March" movement. She explained that returning Zimbabweans are viewed with concern rather than warmth.
According to Isobel, because these individuals grew accustomed to a "soft life" in South Africa, locals fear they will do anything—including turning to crime—to maintain their lifestyle in Zimbabwe. Critics have strongly condemned these broad accusations, arguing they promote harmful stereotypes and unfairly target vulnerable, displaced people, highlighting growing social friction as returnees attempt to reintegrate.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za