Mayoral candidate Ntsiki Mazwai sparked debate after defending foreign nationals accused of causing long queues at public hospitals

Mazwai posted her remarks days after renewed anti-illegal immigration protests swept through South Africa in July 2026

South Africans challenged her stance, with some warning the comments could cost her votes in Alexandra Township

Ntsiki Mazwai shared what she thought was to blame for queues at public medical institutions. Image: missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Mayoral candidate Ntsiki Mazwai has found herself at the centre of a heated online debate after pushing back against claims that foreign nationals are responsible for long waiting times at South African public hospitals.

The poet and social commentator, who recently announced her candidacy for mayor of Alexandra Township, took to X on Thursday, 16 July 2026, to address what she described as misinformation. Mazwai had earlier posted about the need to reduce waiting times at public facilities, which prompted a user, @kgopotsonale, to point out the apparent contradiction in her views, writing:

"When people do this, you call them names. Ao bo tsibinki bona mara."

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Ntsiki Mazwai defends foreigners over hospital queues

Her follow-up response drew considerable attention. Mazwai wrote that in her own experience, the long queues she had personally witnessed were made up predominantly of South Africans, and that the real culprit was outdated administrative systems rather than foreign nationals. She went further, arguing that foreigners contribute positively to the economy by paying more than locals in certain contexts.

"To be honest with you, I hate that you guys make up stats and stories to suit your narrative. In the long queues I was in, it was mainly South Africans. The long queues are owing to outdated systems and no use of modern data capture systems.....NOT because of foreign nationals. In fact, foreigners pay MORE than us and contribute to the cash flow. So pls just Stop It. Stop It," she wrote.

Her comments arrive weeks after the March and March Movement, led by activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, organised a national shutdown on 30 June 2026 to protest against illegal immigration. A second wave of demonstrations followed on 9 and 10 July. Supporters of the marches have credited them with easing pressure on public hospitals.

SA challenges Ntsiki Mazwai after she defends foreigners

Mzansi was quick to respond to Mazwai's post, and opinion was sharply divided.

Here are some of the comments:

@TheGeneral_ZA challenged her reasoning directly:

"How are they making up stats when they are telling you their lived experience? Are you at the same rural clinics they are in!!! So, in the same light, should we say you are making up stats because where you went the queues are not bad!!! This kind of thinking is exactly why you will never smell a single vote from any sane South African!!"

@Validator365 offered more measured advice:

"I support the cause of wanting to resolve the SA problems, and getting your hands dirty, getting in and being part of the solution. Please listen to South African issues without being dismissive, or else it will end before it starts. its important to listen first, acknowledge the concerns, and then help resolve the issues. Otherwise, good luck and all the best."

@BanothileMabida urged voters to be cautious:

"People must never make the mistake of voting for a party that prioritises illegal foreigners over us. Please, people, we know the damage caused by foreigners in our communities. Please just remember that."

@mphomof1981 questioned whether the figures Mazwai relied on reflected reality on the ground:

"Another soon-to-be politician who dismisses people's experiences with stats from questionable institutions. If I may ask, which clinic was that? Did you see a foreigner pay?....yes they should be paying more on paper, but are they?(illegals' ones)"

SA reacted to Ntsiki Mazwai's comments about hospital queues. Image: missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai’s remarks on immigration divide Mzansi

This isn't the first time Ntsiki Mazwai has ruffled feathers with her comments about foreign nationals.

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai faced backlash on social media for her comments on immigration, days after announcing her candidacy to be the Mayor of Johannesburg.

The controversial activist and musician revealed her plans should she be Mayor, which included ensuring citizens have water and electricity, instantly receiving support from some of her followers.

Source: Briefly News