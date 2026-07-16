The first batch of Liberian nationals was repatriated from South Africa amid rising tensions against undocumented foreigners

Councillor Cole Bangalu, who welcomed back the citizens, shared his thoughts about the situation in South Africa at the moment

The arrivals sparked surprise online, with many South Africans saying they had no idea Liberians were living in the country

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Liberia has repatriated its first batch of citizens from South Africa, raising questions online. Image: Sergio Amiti (Getty Images)/ LNTV Liberia LIVE

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MONROVIA - The first group of Liberians who were voluntarily repatriated from South Africa touched down at Roberts International Airport in Monrovia on 15 July 2026.

A total of 17 returnees landed as part of an initial batch of 29, with the remaining individuals expected to follow shortly after. The individuals asked to be repatriated from South Africa amid rising tensions in the country directed at undocumented foreign nationals.

Organisations such as March and March had called on undocumented migrants to leave the country, setting a deadline of 30 June 2026. The campaign triggered a wave of departures across several African nations, with thousands of foreign nationals choosing to return home rather than risk confrontation.

Liberian government concerned by events in South Africa

The individuals arrived in the country and were greeted by Councillor Cole Bangalu, the Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

Speaking to the group, Councillor Bangalu noted the government's relief at having them back.

"We want you to know that the government has been very concerned and is happy that you could arrive safely," he said.

He acknowledged that it was unfortunate what was unfolding in South Africa, adding that people who were trying to build better lives had found themselves being targeted.

Liberia's Embassy in Pretoria has also confirmed that 263 Liberians have been identified in South Africa and are part of the broader voluntary repatriation process currently under way.

Mzansi reacts to Liberian repatriation

The video caught many South Africans off guard, prompting a flurry of responses on X:

@Mbalifab89 asked:

"Which African state doesn’t have a citizen living in South Africa legally or illegally?”

@mmboneni3 agreed:

"Liberia? Eh, everyone was literally living in South Africa."

@kingkenzo015 noted:

"Didn't know we had people from Liberia here. Basically, all the countries have dumped their citizens in SA, that's why everyone is throwing their toys."

@NhlapoVusimuzi questioned:

"Do you see that the media is our problem. Why didn't they report on Liberians in SA being repatriated? How many are illegal and legal?

@lungi_love22 summed it up:

"The entire Africa is in South Africa at this point."

Other stories about African governments repatriating their citizens

Briefly News has covered several stories of other African nations repatriating their citizens.

The Ghanaian government welcomed the 300 citizens who arrived in Accra after leaving South Africa.

The Malawian government organised a voluntary evacuation program for its citizens residing in South Africa.

The Border Management Authority confirmed that 933 Mozambican nationals departed the country on 3 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News