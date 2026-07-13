Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia spoke out about the public scrutiny surrounding IDAC head Andrea Johnson at the Madlanga Commission

Cachalia warned that divisions at the top of law enforcement agencies were deeply concerning and said he was establishing a governance panel

Johnson was expected to testify at the commission but will not appear after reportedly being hospitalised

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Police Minister Firoz Cachalia (left) and IDAC Head Andrea Johnson (right). Images: @SABCNews/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has publicly addressed the growing controversy surrounding Andrea Johnson, head of the Independent Directorate for Assurance and Compliance (IDAC), as the Madlanga Commission continues to hear explosive testimony about her conduct.

Speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Cachalia clarified that IDAC falls under the Department of Justice and not the Police Ministry, meaning he has no authority to influence its decisions or operations. Despite this, he acknowledged the severity of what has emerged in the public domain.

Cachalia flags top-level divisions in law enforcement

Cachalia expressed serious concern about reported divisions at the highest levels of law enforcement, describing the situation as a direct threat to accountability and institutional integrity.

"That is most concerning as it comprises law enforcement and accountability therefore this inquiry into IDAC is very important at explaining exactly what is going on," he said.

He added that he intends to shed more light on the entity and is in the process of establishing a governance panel to follow up on the revelations emerging from the commission.

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Johnson will not appear at commission

Johnson had been expected to testify before the Madlanga Commission, but latest reports indicate she will not appear due to hospitalisation. Her absence comes as evidence presented at the commission last week suggested she interfered with several investigations, including one involving the deputy head of Crime Intelligence, Major-General Feroz Khan.

The commission has been examining conduct within law enforcement structures, and the testimony heard so far has raised serious questions about oversight and independence at the top levels of the country's security apparatus.

Cachalia speaks on the 121 dockets

Previously, Briefly News reported that Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said that it is critical to keep the 121 dockets safe for the political killings investigations. He said that he have been inundated with question regarding the dockets and said that there was disruption when he was appointed. Cachalia said that it was unclear where the dockets were and stated that the dockets contain crucial evidence gathered by investigator of the PKTT.

Source: Briefly News