Mozato's song has become a viral TikTok hit in South Africa, with many people embracing its catchy beat despite its critical message

South Africans have invited the Ghanaian singer to perform locally, with some even suggesting he remix the song into an amapiano version

Rather than taking offence, Mzansi social media users have turned the criticism into humour, helping the song become an unlikely fan favourite

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Mozato's song has become a viral hit.

Source: Instagram

A Ghanaian musician's song criticising South Africa has unexpectedly become one of the country's favourite viral tracks. Mozato's Shame on You, South Africa has been making waves on TikTok, with thousands of South Africans using the sound in videos despite its lyrics condemning the country over issues such as crime, poverty and corruption. Instead of taking offence, many social media users have praised the reggae-inspired tune, saying it is catchy enough to become the next big anthem.

Viral song wins over Mzansi

Released last month, the track was intended to call out South Africa's social and political challenges, particularly those affecting foreign nationals. However, the song has taken on a life of its own on TikTok, where South Africans have embraced it for its infectious beat rather than its message.

The unexpected reaction has helped the song gain traction beyond TikTok, with listeners also streaming it on platforms like Spotify and YouTube as its popularity continues to grow.

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TikTok users invite singer to SA

Fans are loving the Catchy tune.

Source: Instagram

South Africans flooded Mozato's comment section with humorous reactions, with many inviting him to perform the song in the country. One user, @Coach H | StartUp Whisperer joked:

"What a time to be South African, even making us our December songs on our behalf bandla, can we book you to come perform?"

Another user, Linda, wrote:

"We dance for it in clubs in SA. We love it so much as South Africans."

@Shadrack sk also invited the musician to Johannesburg, while @mrs_makhubs suggested he give the song an amapiano twist before bringing it to South Africa.

See the preview of the song in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi turns criticism into celebration

Many users said South Africans have a unique way of embracing criticism with humour instead of anger. @MandlaNate commented:

"In South Africa we turn lemon to lemonade,"

while @Sirius (Pty) Ltd joked that South Africans were not moved by emotions despite loving the song.

Others simply thanked Mozato for mentioning the country, with comments like

"A whole song for us?"

And:

"Song of the year 2026"

Showing how positively the track has been received.

Although the song was created as a criticism of South Africa, the public's reaction has transformed it into an unlikely viral success, proving that Mzansi social media users are more than willing to dance to a tune even when they're the subject of it.

Seeking refuge in South Africa

Previously Briefly News reported that a Ghanaian man has shared why he applied for asylum in South Africa despite Ghana being widely regarded as one of Africa's most peaceful countries. He explained that he fled due to ongoing tribal conflict in his hometown, saying the violence claimed lives, including those of family members, and left him fearing for his safety.

His story sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users expressing sympathy while others questioned his decision to seek refuge in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News