An Instagram video by a South African history account told story of South African soldiers who fought Nazi SS forces in Italy during World War II

The 6th South African Armoured Division captured Monte Sole overnight after the SS massacred an entire valley community

South Africans in the comments shared personal family ties to the battle, with some revealing ancestors buried in Italy

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The 6th South African Armoured Division. Image: @The war rooms

Source: Facebook

A video posted by Instagram user @slimjan_ on 12 July 2026 brought South African military history back into public conversation. Many viewers connected to the story of Monte Sole.

The video recounts how Nazi SS forces massacred civilians in Italy's Monte Sole region in 1944 before the 6th South African Armoured Division helped liberate the area and saved countless lives.

SA soldiers helped stop a Nazi massacre in Italy

During World War II, the Monte Sole area in Italy was the site of one of the country's worst Nazi atrocities, when German and Austrian SS troops massacred nearly 2,000 civilians in the Marzabotto Massacre after accusing local communities of aiding Italian partisans. As the executions continued, the 6th South African Armoured Division unexpectedly arrived while on patrol, engaged the SS in battle and forced them to retreat, saving the remaining survivors.

The division later helped break through the Nazi Gothic Line, contributing to the liberation of northern Italy. In recognition of their actions, the people of Monte Sole continue to honour South African soldiers each year, with many survivors crediting them for saving their lives.

View the Instagram video below:

South Africans make a family connection

For many viewers, the video was not just history. It was personal. This is what South Africans had to say on the page:

@theunisrossouw65 wrote:

"My uncle died in the battle of Monte Stanco 13th October 1944. 401 South African soldiers lost their lives in that battle to liberate Castiglione dei Pepoli. ✝️ They were laid to rest in the Castiglione South African War Cemetery."

@ivangrob7 shared:

"My great grandfather fought in the 6th Armoured Division, in this battle, and was laid to rest in the Castiglione Cemetery in Italy. I was fortunate enough to visit his grave, and the graves of the other brave South African soldiers that died there."

@jennifergracejagger said:

"This part of our history should be taught in our schools.

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Source: Briefly News