“They Made History”: Empire State Building Couple Pictured in Handcuffs After Wild Proposal
- Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov climbed to the top of the Empire State Building’s antenna in New York on Wednesday
- The Russian couple unfurled a peace banner and got engaged 1 450 feet above the city before police moved in
- They appeared in a Manhattan court on Thursday and were granted supervised release on several felony charges
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A Russian couple climbed to the top of New York’s Empire State Building on Wednesday and got engaged mid-air. Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov were later arrested and now face several felony charges.
The pair reached the building’s antenna just after noon, according to police. They broke through a security door on the 104th floor to get there. Nikolau and Kuznetsov unfurled a large banner about love and peace. Kuznetsov then dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime partner.
Couple faces multiple felony charges
Officers had to power down the antenna before climbing up to reach them. The stunt forced police to shut down streets below the building. Video from Pop Crave later showed the couple leaving the building in handcuffs. The clip quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.
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Nikolau, 33, and Kuznetsov, 32, are both from East Orange, New Jersey. They appeared in Manhattan court on Thursday morning for arraignment. The pair face burglary, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief charges. A judge granted them supervised release instead of bail. Their next court date is set for August 24.
The couple left the court smiling and holding hands for photographers. Kuznetsov told reporters outside the courthouse that they love New York. Their lawyer said prosecutors had overcharged the case against them. Nikolau and Kuznetsov are known online for climbing skyscrapers around the world.
Watch the Twitter video below:
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za