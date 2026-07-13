A South African car dealership presented Mr Mbhele, with a bow-wrapped car and red carpet which he took over

Psychological insights suggest sharing happiness enhances mental health and strengthens relationships

South Africans online could not contain their joy watching the heartwarming moment unfold

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Social media erupts with joy over the heartwarming video of Mbhele's celebratory moment. Image: @heyhalfway.ps

Source: Instagram

A video of a South African car dealership posted on Instagram by user @heyhalfway.ps on 10 July 2026, showed staff at HeyHalfway going all out to honour a man known as Mr Mbhele.

A car draped in a black cloth with a large red bow sat at the centre of the scene as Mr. Mbhele, who had just purchased the car, did not hold back. He danced exuberantly, as the staff matched his energy and filmed his moment. A bold on-screen caption read:

"CONGRATULATIONS MR MBHELE."

According to Psychology Today being genuinely happy for other people's success can improve your own mental health and strengthen relationships, even when you're going through a difficult time. It encourages people to acknowledge their own struggles while avoiding negative comparisons, remembering that everyone's circumstances change over time.

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View the Instagram video below:

The workplace moment that moved Mzansi

Mzansi shared their joy over the moment on the dealerships page:

@ossluue_net said:

"So happy for the grootman even though he is a stranger 😂🙌"

@hlompho_maseko wrote:

"Tell me why am I happy watching this? 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️"

@paskido_king asked:

"Did he finally drive off with the car? 😂😂😂😂 Sompisi🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🍾🥂"

@paskido_king's reaction was echoed by @mu_sa3186, who joked:

"He's never missing an installment 😂"

@kdmoima kept it simple:

"Can they give him this car for free 😂😂😂😂"

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Source: Briefly News