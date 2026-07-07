A woman drove through the entrance of a Planet Fitness gym in California after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel

Footage showed gymgoers using a dumbbell to smash the car's window before pulling the unconscious driver to safety as emergency crews rushed to the scene

The dramatic rescue impressed many online, with social media users praising the quick-thinking gym members who stepped in to help the driver despite the frightening situation

The visual showed the woman’s car after the crash. Image: @abc7la

Source: TikTok

Gym members sprang into action after a woman crashed her car through the front entrance of a Planet Fitness gym following a medical emergency. The dramatic incident, shared by @abc7la on 7 July 2026, happened shortly after midday at the gym on Mission Trail in Lake Elsinore, where surveillance footage captured members smashing the vehicle's window to rescue the trapped driver. Remarkably, despite the car ploughing nearly 10 metres into the building, no one inside the gym was injured.

Authorities said the woman suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing her to lose control of her vehicle before crashing through the gym's glass entrance.The vehicle smashed through the front doors and came to a stop roughly about nine metres inside the building, leaving shocked members scrambling to understand what had happened.

The visual showed the gym outside. Image: @abc7la

Source: TikTok

Gym members act without hesitation

Instead of standing back, several gym members rushed toward the wrecked vehicle to help. One man grabbed a dumbbell and repeatedly struck one of the car's windows until it shattered, allowing others to reach the driver. The rescue unfolded before emergency services arrived, with bystanders working together to safely remove the woman from the damaged vehicle.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic but said everyone remained focused on getting the driver out safely. The woman, believed to be in her mid-40s, was later transported to hospital with moderate injuries. Authorities have not confirmed whether her injuries resulted from the crash itself or the medical emergency that caused it.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People praise heroic rescue

After the news outlet @abc7la shared the footage online, thousands of viewers applauded the gym members for acting quickly instead of waiting for emergency responders. Many commented that the man's decision to use a dumbbell to break the car window may have helped save the woman's life, while others said they were relieved that no gym-goers were injured. Some also wished the driver a full recovery, describing the incident as a reminder that medical emergencies can happen without warning.

Zooperdooper commented:

“I'm sorry I thought Planet Fitness was a judgement-free zone, and I feel like a lot of people are judging her right now.”

Bigmando8 said:

“That’s an Olive Garden in disguise. 😭”

Jord asked:

“What was the medical reason? I’m nosy.”

Ashlyguardino asked:

“What was the medical emergency?”

StillRising highlighted:

“Medical emergency = high.”

BrowardBabyy questioned:

“Open within the next couple hours? 😭”

Wtfsai2026 shared:

“Glad I cancelled my membership lol.”

Thelizzylou22 commented:

“What is up with people these days?!? This is the third video I have seen today about one of these!”

Jasmine asked:

“Am I tripping or has this been happening a lot lately?”

DreamerofDreams asked:

“Does anyone know WHY? Like what's the purpose of doing something like this?”

Bianca said:

“This happened next to our store; came out to take a look.”

Hamza333 joked:

“Planet Fitness, when you’re here, you’re family.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about car crashes

On Monday, 29 June 2026, Lekompo producer Mvzzle (real name Gift Selaelo Morukhuladi) confirmed he was involved in a car accident.

A Western Cape family is grieving after a crash on Winery Road near Firgrove killed a toddler and her grandfather.

A Michigan teenager survived a horrific crash after an alleged drunk driver slammed into her car at high speed, splitting the vehicle completely in half during the impact.

Source: Briefly News