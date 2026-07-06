A Delta Air Lines pilot reported a loud bang after a firework struck the aircraft while it was descending to land at Chicago Midway International Airport during Fourth of July celebrations

The aircraft, carrying 52 passengers and six crew members, landed safely despite the impact, with authorities later confirming the firework caused minor damage to the plane

The rare incident has prompted an investigation by aviation authorities, with experts warning that fireworks near airports can pose a serious risk to aircraft during take-off and landing

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The picture on the left showed fireworks in the sky at night. Image: Kathrine Ray, Michael Derrer

Source: Getty Images

A frightening recording from the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight has gone viral after the aircraft was struck by a firework while approaching Chicago Midway International Airport during Fourth of July celebrations. The incident, shared on TikTok by @mothershipsg on 5 July 2026, shows the pilot informing air traffic control after hearing a loud bang during the aircraft's descent.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident occurred at around 8:30pm on Saturday, 4 July 2026, as Delta Flight 1076 was arriving from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to the FAA, the pilot reported that a fireworks mortar struck the aircraft while it was descending toward Midway Airport just moments before landing.

The visual showed multiple Delta airplanes parked

Source: TikTok

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Plane sustained minor damage

Air traffic control recordings from user @nbcnews's clip reveal the crew saying they had felt a significant impact and hoped it was simply a firework exploding beneath the aircraft rather than something more serious. Controllers immediately notified the Chicago Police Department, while the aircraft continued its approach under normal procedures. Despite the unexpected impact, the Airbus A319 landed safely and taxied to the gate without further incident. Delta later confirmed there were 52 passengers and six crew members onboard, with no injuries reported.

Following the landing, inspectors examined the aircraft and found minor paint damage caused by the firework. The aircraft was temporarily removed from service for further inspections to ensure there was no hidden structural or engine damage before returning to operation.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Social media shocked by the near miss

After the cockpit recording was shared online, many people said they were stunned that a firework had managed to strike a commercial airliner. Users praised the pilots for remaining calm and safely landing the aircraft despite the frightening situation, while others called for tougher enforcement against people setting off fireworks near airport flight paths.

Dylan asked:

“How is this even possible?”

Adgy commented:

“Fireworks are so overhyped.”

Carolynn argued:

“Use the money to fund programs that help veterans instead. Fireworks aren’t that great anyway.”

Jeyblacc asked:

“Who else thinks planes should not fly during the 4th?”

sandySandy Siddens wrote:

“Fireworks this year were very overwhelming... and people are complaining about the economy.”

Nthaza commented:

“There's always something wrong with flights in the USA.”

Sparkly Westcoaster argued:

“Fireworks need to be strictly controlled.”

Andrea questioned:

“They don’t make sure this can’t happen?”

JackoUsernameWhat suggested:

“Fireworks under active flight paths should be banned.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about fireworks

A stitched TikTok video reopened debates around fireworks, class, and lived experience in South Africa.

Emergency services rushed to the Verulam CBD after a shipping container filled with fireworks caught fire, sending thick smoke into the air and triggering repeated explosions.

A woman was out having fun over the festive season when she recorded an unfortunate incident.

Source: Briefly News