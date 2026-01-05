A stitched TikTok video reopened debates around fireworks, class, and lived experience in South Africa

The discussion highlighted how assumptions about hard work often ignore housing realities and inequality

Many netizens online related to the response because it reflected everyday conversations about privilege

One comment about fireworks ended up exposing much bigger tensions about classism in South Africa.

The picture on the left captured Mpho wearing a blue T-shirt. Image: @mpho_makgamathe

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by @mpho_makgamathe on 3 January 2025 has sparked heated debate across South African social media after he stitched a clip reacting to a woman’s comments about fireworks and living conditions. In the original video, the woman argued that people who live in areas where fireworks are allowed simply need to work harder, suggesting that noise complaints come from a lack of effort rather than circumstance. Mpho responded directly to her remarks, filming himself as he addressed what he saw as class assumptions behind her statement.

The debate touches on long-standing issues around inequality and housing in South Africa. While some residents live in apartment complexes with strict rules around noise and fireworks, many others live on privately owned land or in standalone homes where such celebrations are common. Fireworks often become a flashpoint during festive seasons, highlighting how differently South Africans experience space, wealth, and comfort. Discussions about working harder frequently ignore historical inequality, access to opportunity, and generational poverty that still shape daily life for millions.

When class assumptions hit a nerve

User @mpho_makgamathe's video gained traction because it reflected conversations many South Africans already have offline. Mpho’s response centred on the idea that people who grew up with very little often express success loudly once they earn money. The topic felt personal, especially to those who felt judged or misunderstood by assumptions linked to income and living conditions.

Mzansi largely pushed back against the woman’s comments. Many felt she spoke from a position of privilege and ignored realities outside apartment living. Others agreed with the idea that background shapes behaviour, saying upbringing often shows in how people speak and move.

The screenshot on the left captured the woman who started the debate about fireworks and class. Image: @mpho_makgamathe

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Lindokuhle 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Fireworks, lady. 😂😂"

Kgalalelo wrote:

"That time I flew to Dubai to experience fireworks. 🧨 😫💀"

Moipone K Ribane wrote:

"Someone said, 'new money is loud, wealth is quiet'."

Bra Tebza wrote:

"People own plots and farms; they enjoy fireworks on their own private land."

Warehouse Boys wrote:

"What’s wrong with fireworks? Or am I too poor to understand? 😂"

Serurubele Mpepe wrote:

"I'm still poor, and I'm working hard to leave the neighbourhood. I hate noise. We are different and should embrace our differences, not get triggered by someone telling their truths."

Lisa wrote:

"The whole reason why some places banned fireworks is because of dogs... It has absolutely nothing to do with working hard or being any better."

Sesana wrote:

"Motho wa English ya inkomazi cannot tell us how and where to live."

