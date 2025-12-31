Authorities are urging South Africans to exercise caution when using fireworks this New Year’s Eve

Fireworks use regulated under the Explosives Act, with fines for non-compliance

Emergency services prepared for incidents, reminding residents of essential safety measures

The New Year is almost here, and as South Africans gear up to welcome 2026 with fireworks, authorities are urging caution to ensure public safety on 31 December 2025.

SABC News spoke to emergency services in Gauteng, who outlined what is permissible when it comes to fireworks use.

Emergency teams say they will be on high alert, ready to respond to any fireworks-related incidents. Eric Moloka, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Services, stated that residents may display fireworks for a limited two-hour window, from 11 pm on New Year’s Eve to 1 am on New Year’s Day.

The public is also reminded that selling fireworks on the side of the road is prohibited

SAPS Lays Down the Law for New Year’s Eve

The South African Police Service (SAPS), together with other law enforcement agencies and key stakeholders, reminds the public that fireworks are strictly controlled under the Explosives Act, 1956 (Act No. 26 of 1956). Municipalities may also have additional bylaws restricting fireworks use in certain areas.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration, everyone is urged to follow these essential safety measures:

Only purchase fireworks from licensed wholesale or retail dealers with a valid licence issued by the Chief Inspector of Explosives.

Fireworks may not be sold by street hawkers, market vendors, from vehicles or trailers, or from informal shops (“spaza shops”).

Do not discharge fireworks in public places or resorts without prior written permission from the local authority.

Fireworks must never be used inside buildings or on public thoroughfares.

Maintain a distance of at least 500 meters from explosive magazines, factories, petroleum depots, or gasometers.

Never hold lit fireworks in your hand.

Children should only light fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Avoid allowing children to pick up remnants immediately after discharge; some may still be ignited and can explode unexpectedly.

Keep pets away from fireworks to prevent injury or distress.

Never attempt to make your own fireworks.

Always point fireworks away from people, homes, and flammable materials.

Stand back once fireworks are lit and keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case of emergencies.

The public will be fined for non-compliance

The City of Johannesburg has issued a stern warning that businesses selling uncertified fireworks will face a R2,500 fine, while individuals who set off fireworks illegally may receive an on-the-spot fine of R1,000. Fireworks must be used responsibly and may not be discharged in public spaces, including parks, restaurants, and shopping malls.

Last year, residents were similarly warned that fines for violations ranged from R1,000 to R1,500. Offences include igniting fireworks near hospitals, old-age homes, animals, or petrol stations, allowing minors to ignite fireworks, or failing to obtain permission and comply with conditions for fireworks displays.

