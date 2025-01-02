Radio personality Mo Flava, whose real name is Moetie Tsiki recently shared his fireworks receipt on social media

The 94.7 broadcaster admitted to spending nearly R3000 for fireworks for his New Year's Eve celebration

Fans of the radio personality took to his social media post to share their views on fireworks and how much they usually spend

Mo Flava spent over R2500 on fireworks for NYE. Images: @moflava

Source: Instagram

Radio and TV personality Mo Flava recently surprised his followers when he revealed that he spent nearly R3000 on fireworks. The former Metro FM radio personality admitted to buying fireworks of exactly R2960 to celebrate the new year on New Year's Eve.

The former Podcast and Chill guest presenter received mixed reviews on social media, with some South Africans stating that it's too much money, while some revealed that they usually spend more on fireworks.

South Africans respond to the fireworks receipt

The radio and TV personality Mo Flava shared his fireworks bill on his X account on New Year's Eve and captioned the post:

"Where did you buy fireworks? There’s a place in JHB CBD called Sui Hing Hong."

@johnson7_nkosi wrote:

"I am 53 years old. I never bought fireworks in my life...I don't burn money."

@Joelsesele replied:

"We have different mindsets in life, and there's nothing wrong with that."

@Mbonjeni1 said:

"If I could afford it I'd spend R5k even. I love fireworks. I only spent R600, but I get you. Choices really, some smoke/alcohol/sneakers/hiking/gym/etc. We all spend money that doesn't make sense to others."

@MsunukaRacism responded:

"Lol, fireworks are expensive. Those 100 shots were costing R100 yesterday. And they're 6 inside. I spent 480 on fireworks yesterday and I still needed more. R1500 is nothing."

@JabulaneNgwane said:

"I bought mine at Marabastad. I don't know the shop's name, and bought extra for when Kaizer Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup."

@KholofeloMolom1 wrote:

"Fireworks are expensive, I spent R2000. This year I'm doubling it."

@MusawenkosiLee replied:

"I spent R500 on fireworks yesterday and I feel like I broke the bank."

MacG celebrates Mo Flava's Metro FM exit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in March 2023 that MacG celebrated Mo Flava's departure from Metro FM.

"Am I a bad person for being happy Mo Flava got fired? I was so happy," said MacG on a Podcast and Chill episode.

