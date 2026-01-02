A viral AI-generated TikTok video blending politics and pop culture sparked debate across South Africa

The clip with over 9 million views highlighted growing tension around humour, technology, and respect

Many South Africans online questioned how far AI creativity should be allowed to go and if it should be illegal at some point

One playful video opened a serious conversation about limits in the digital age, especially when it involves prominent people.

The visual on the left showed the South African president on the podium. Image: Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Facebook

South Africans were left debating the limits of artificial intelligence after a viral AI-generated video surfaced online. The clip, posted by @tchello_ai on TikTok on 30 December 2025, showed an AI version of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa dancing to Tyla’s hit song Chanel. The video, created using AI animation tools, quickly gained traction and reached 9 million views.

AI-generated content is becoming more common in South Africa, especially on social media platforms where creators experiment with satire and digital art. While AI allows for creative expression, it also raises ethical questions, particularly when real public figures are involved. Globally, debates continue about consent, misinformation, and respect. In South Africa, where political figures carry strong symbolic weight, such content often hits closer to home.

When AI humour crosses lines

TikTok user @tchello_ai's video spread rapidly because it combined three powerful elements: AI, politics, and music. Tyla’s global popularity added to its appeal, while the unexpected image of a president dancing made it instantly shareable.

Public opinion was divided. Some found the video harmless and entertaining, seeing it as digital satire. Others felt it crossed a line, arguing that respected leaders should not be turned into internet jokes. The debate reflected broader uncertainty around how far AI creativity should go.

The screenshot on the right showed Cyril Ramaphosa dancing in an AI-generated video. Image: @tchello_ai

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi said

Smurfie89 wrote:

"Cyril Ramaphosa ‘Cupcake’ reposted this video. 🤣"

Sonia wrote:

"My mom is going to believe this"

The DoubleM wrote:

"In some countries, you'd be traced and reprimanded. But here in Mzansi, I am sure he saw it himself and laughed."

nkoe_dube wrote:

"This is funny, but we need to have limits during our excitement, especially considering that he’s the president of the country and elderly. Limits!"

Setlogolo sa BA Modisane wrote:

"I felt my heart skip a bit. This is so disrespectful. How can you do this to old people, regardless of who he is, but we should not reach this point, guys ayi no man. 😳"

ZEE wrote:

"This country is so unserious hle. 😭"

Nkcubeko Mjikeliso wrote:

"Watching this feels so illegal. 😭😭"

Thandekile wrote:

"Is this not a crime? Also, was there not a lady who was sentenced to death in another country not so long ago for making a mockery of her president on social media?"

