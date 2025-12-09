President Cyril Ramaphosa Recently Denounced the White Genocide Myth

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently criticised claims of white genocide in South Africa

Ramaphosa spoke during a recent African National Congress event, where he spoke of the dangers of the narrative of white genocide

Ramaphosa also called for the country to combat the disinformation and pointed out racial unity in the country as proof against white genocide

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Cyril Ramaphosa slammed white genocide. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BOKSBURG, EKURHULENI — President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced the growing claims of Afrikaners facing persecution and warned of their consequences on the country.

Ramaphosa spoke at the National General Council (NGC) of the African National Congress (ANC) on 8 December 2025 in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. He said that South Africans share awareness of nationhood regardless of race, and said that there are local and international actors who adhere to racial superiority notions and legitimise disinformation.

Ramaphosa discusses white genocide claims

Ramaphosa discussed the consequences of the narrative of a white genocide. These include consequences on sovereignty, national security, and international relations. He said that the narrative must be countered through frank engagement and socially mobilizing for a vision of transformation, non-racialism, and reconciliation.

Ramaphosa added that the vehement opposition of some groups to transformation in the country is fed by false claims of persecution and white victimhood.

"Some in our society still adhere to notions of racial superiority and seek to maintain racial privilege," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the ANC's 5th National General Council (NGC).Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The US and white genocide allegations

US President Donald Trump's view on South African policy has been negative. He has in the past criticised the Expropriation Act and accused the South African government of white genocide. From as far back as 2018, Trump accused the South African government of large-scale farm killings. He instructed then-Secretary of State Mark Pompeo to investigate alleged widespread farm killings. The US government has not, to date, produced a report investigating alleged white genocide.

Trump announced on 3 February 2025 that all US funding to South Africa had been cut. This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act into law on 23 January 2025. A month later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he would not attend the G20 Summit, which was hosted on 22 and 23 November.

Trump then signed an Executive Order in February, granting Afrikaners refugee status, and continued to accuse the South African government of white genocide and land seizures. This is despite Africa Check fact-checking the claims of white genocide and finding no evidence to prove that white farmers were killed at a larger scale than other ethnic groups in South Africa.

White farmers debate white genocide claims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that white farmers shared different views on claims of white genocide in South Africa. This was after Trump recently announced that the US would accept Afrikaner refugees only.

A farmer from the Free state said that he lived like a prisoner and worries that he will be a victim like his grandfather and his wife's grandfather. Another farmer, Morgan Batret, said that farm attacks were criminal in nature and not racial.

Source: Briefly News