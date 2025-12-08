White South Africans Divided Over Afrikaner Refugee Offer, According to Report

White South Africans and farmers have different views on United States President Donald Trump's offer to Afrikaners to be refugees

Trump recently announced that he will only take Afrikaners as refugees into the United States of America and will no longer accept refugees from least developed countries

While some farmers believed they were under a racial attack, others believed that they were victims of a high crime rate

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

White South Africans debated whether there was a white genocide. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — While some white farmers feared for their lives and believed that they were victims of a white genocide, other farmers opined that they were victims of crime and not racially-motivated farm murders. This is according to BBC News, which spoke to farmers in South Africa.

Afrikaners are continuing to apply to be refugees in the United States of America. US President Donald Trump recently said that he would not accept refugees from the least developed countries. He said he would only accept Afrikaners because they allegedly were victims of a white genocide.

Farmers weigh in on alleged farm murders

A Free State farmer spoke to BBC News and said that he feels like his home is a prison. He said that his grandfather and his wife's grandfather were murdered on their farms. Another farmer, Brendan Horner, was killed in 2022 and was discovered two hours away. He applied for the refugee program in February 2025 after Trump signed an executive order classifying Afrikaners as refugees. He said he was prepared to give his wife and children a better life.

Thabo Makopo, who is a black farmer located in the Free State, said that farm attacks are also his biggest problem. He said the suspects target all farmers regardless of race. He said the robbers are young, armed, and dangerous, willing to lose or take a life to get livestock.

Morgan Barret, a white farmer, also believes that farm attacks are criminal in nature and not racial. He and his neighbours patrol the area every night. He said that robbers would attack a black man who had R20,000 as quickly as they would a white man with the same amount of money. He said that those who say there is a white genocide have no understanding of what a genocide is.

South Africans join the conversation

Netizens commenting on X also shared their takes on the controversial topic.

Libre said:

"Amazing how fast refugee policy becomes a serious debate once the refugees are white."

Kane said:

"They are too rich to just leave everything behind and go. Imagine leaving all the land, the mines, the mountains, and the oceans, for what? The American green card?"

Leo Blaq said:

"We are happy together. The problem is Elon Musk and Trump."

Don Jordie said:

"Crime affects us all. It has no colour."

Mageba said:

"Calling the unacceptable farm murders genocide is a travesty. Most honest, unbiased Afrikaners know that this is not genocide."

DIRCO responds to USA refugee policy

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) responded to the United States announcing that it would only accept Afrikaner refugees. This was after the Trump administration announced that it would cut down on refugee admissions.

DIRCO labelled the allegations as factually inaccurate. The department said the claims of a white genocide are widely discredited.

Source: Briefly News