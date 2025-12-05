United States to Accept Only Afrikaner Refugees as Current Amerikaners Reportedly Face Challenges
- Donald Trump is prioritising Afrikaner refugees for acceptance into the United States in the next fiscal year
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that only white Afrikaner South Africans would be accepted
- One online user claimed that the current group of Afrikaners in America were facing challenges in securing work
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
Is the grass greener in America for the Afrikaner refugees who left South Africa?
According to one X (formerly Twitter) user, it hasn’t been easy going for the 52 white South Africans who left the country for the United States of America. The Afrikaners left the country after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order, granting them refugee status.
Fikile Mbalula rejects Marco Rubio’s claim that South Africa’s G20 was operated with radical agendas
Trump granted refugee status to all Afrikaners who felt that they were being persecuted in South Africa as a result of the government’s laws.
How many of the Afrikaners are working in the USA?
According to X user, @itsapsyopbro, 37 of the 52 are unemployed in urban areas, where they are collecting welfare, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and housing. @itsapsyopbro claimed that six were working at Amazon warehouses, five in entry-level assembly plants and three at call centres.
According to AI chatbot Grok, no evidence could be found confirming the exact employment or welfare details for the group.
As per the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), Afrikaners would gain refugee status and receive US government assistance in finding jobs and housing. They were initially set up in places like Texas, Idaho, or North Carolina.
USA to only accept Afrikaners going forward
While the status of the refugees is uncertain at present, any other Afrikaners looking to relocate will be able to do so. Trump has prioritised 7,500 spots for South Africans in the resettlement programme for the next fiscal year.
This was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who confirmed that only white Afrikaner South Africans would be accepted as refugees in the country.
“Refugee admissions into the country right now are essentially at zero, with the exception of Afrikaners fleeing persecution in South Africa,” she said.
Her comments come as Trump continues to claim that terrible things are happening in South Africa.
Leavitt accuses Ramaphosa of 'running his mouth'
Briefly News reported that Leavitt took issue with Ramaphosa's comments about the G20 and not being bullied.
The South African President maintained that the event would go ahead with ot without the country's participation.
The White House Press Secretary criticised Ramaphosa for his comments, saying that he was 'running his mouth.'
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za