Donald Trump is prioritising Afrikaner refugees for acceptance into the United States in the next fiscal year

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that only white Afrikaner South Africans would be accepted

One online user claimed that the current group of Afrikaners in America were facing challenges in securing work

Donald Trump announced that the United States will only accept Afrikaners as refugees in the next fiscal year. Image: David Becker/ Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Is the grass greener in America for the Afrikaner refugees who left South Africa?

According to one X (formerly Twitter) user, it hasn’t been easy going for the 52 white South Africans who left the country for the United States of America. The Afrikaners left the country after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order, granting them refugee status.

Trump granted refugee status to all Afrikaners who felt that they were being persecuted in South Africa as a result of the government’s laws.

How many of the Afrikaners are working in the USA?

According to X user, @itsapsyopbro, 37 of the 52 are unemployed in urban areas, where they are collecting welfare, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and housing. @itsapsyopbro claimed that six were working at Amazon warehouses, five in entry-level assembly plants and three at call centres.

According to AI chatbot Grok, no evidence could be found confirming the exact employment or welfare details for the group.

As per the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), Afrikaners would gain refugee status and receive US government assistance in finding jobs and housing. They were initially set up in places like Texas, Idaho, or North Carolina.

USA to only accept Afrikaners going forward

While the status of the refugees is uncertain at present, any other Afrikaners looking to relocate will be able to do so. Trump has prioritised 7,500 spots for South Africans in the resettlement programme for the next fiscal year.

This was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who confirmed that only white Afrikaner South Africans would be accepted as refugees in the country.

“Refugee admissions into the country right now are essentially at zero, with the exception of Afrikaners fleeing persecution in South Africa,” she said.

Her comments come as Trump continues to claim that terrible things are happening in South Africa.

The United States will only accept Afrikaner refugees going forward. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

