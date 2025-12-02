Imtiaz Sooliman Urges SA Government To Block Flights From Gaza

The CEO of Gift or the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, has blamed Israel for the uncoordinated entry of Palestinian refugees into the country

He called on the government to prevent more flights from Gaza into South Africa and support calls for Gaza to be opened up

South Africans weighed in on his take, and some shared theories about the Palestinians in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman, the CEO of Gift of the Givers, called on the government to prevent more flights from Gaza arriving in South Africa.

According to Eyewitness News, Sooliman's statements followed the South African government's decision to close its airspace to flights from Gaza containing Palestinians trying to flee the region. Sooliman accused Israel of orchestrating the Palestinians' uncoordinated entry into South Africa. He said it was an example of ethnic cleansing and forced removals.

Gift of the Givers CEO speaks about Palestinians

Sooliman said that Gift of the Givers was not encouraging flights to South Africa. He said the Palestinians in the country must return to their homeland. He further called on the government to stop more flights from Gaza to South Africa.

Where do the Palestinians come from?

A total of 153 Palestinians were stuck at the OR Tambo International Airport on 14 November 2025. This was after they did not pass immigration tests, resulting in their temporary detainment. They were later released into the custody of Gift of the Givers as they had no VISA, nor did they intend to apply for asylum.

The African National Congress called out the communication failure from the government when the Palestinians were stuck at the OR Tambo International Airport. The party's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula. Mbalula said that government ministers must be at the forefront in explaining what happened at the OR Tambo International Airport.

South Africans share theories

South Africans commenting on Facebook discussed Sooliman's call for the government to prevent more flights from Gaza.

Daniel Schay said:

"I think he didn't like the backlash he got after the first two planes he brought here."

David Farrel said:

"Amazingly, the whole narrative has changed."

Leila Perumal said:

"I don't blame him. Our country has so many problems, and we need to fix our own first before accommodating more people from other countries."

Thembi Mntambo said:

"Now he's changing tunes."

Pierre De Villiers said:

"Almost all Muslim countries have no mercy for Hamas."

