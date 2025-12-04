President Cyril Ramaphosa has led the nation in mourning the death of former SARS Commissioner Oupa Magashula, who passed away on 3 December 2025 after a long illness

President Ramaphosa praised Magashula’s humility, leadership, and lifelong dedication to South Africa’s development

South Africans joined the President in expressing their condolences and paying tribute to Magashula

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

President Ramaphosa sent his condolences to the Magashula family. Image: @The presidency/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG: The South African President has joined the nation in paying tribute to former SARS Commissioner who Oupa Magashula, who passed away on 3 December 2025.

According to TimesLive, the Magashula family announced that he died on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, after a long illness and extended hospitalisation.

Magashula, who passed away on 3 December 2025, was a dedicated public servant who began his career as a trade unionist in the 1980s before earning a BSc from the University of Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa pays tribute to the former SARS Commissioner

The Presidency released a statement offering its condolences to the former SARS commissioner. Ramaphosa spoke of Magashula as one devoted to the development of South Africa and called back his astute leadership in 2008, which was a difficult time globally economically.

"Oupa Magashula was an astute, compassionate leader whose mission at SARS was driven by the needs of the most vulnerable South Africans and the requirements for economic growth

“He went on to contribute to growth through his roles as chair or director of diverse businesses that benefited from his intellect, varied professional experience and commitment to a better South Africa," said Ramaphosa

Former SARS Commissoner Oupa Magashula passed away after a long illness. Image:@SAnewsgov/X

Source: Twitter

More tributes continued to pour in. In an interview with SABC News, Brand Africa founder and chairman Thebe Ikalafeng said Magashula would be remembered for his various leadership roles in business, but most notably for his contribution to and driving transformation within SARS.

"Oupa was one of the most distinguished South Africans and a patriot of this country. He served us with distinction in both the private and public sectors and will be remembered as the new democracy's commissioner of SARS.

South Africans took to social media to express their shock and covey their condolences to his family

@Billy_PMS said:

"Condolences to the family….. it great news to his dependents let em find healing in the Lord!! SARS must give us a tax reprieve"

@KabzaKbz commented:

"May he rest in harmony"

@TruthAfrikan advised:

63years. That's the average lifespan of a South African. I repeat, I repeat DO NOT listen to useless financial advisors telling you to NOT withdraw your Two-pot system money, enjoy your money whilst alive , otherwise you will never reach retirement in this Country - only 10% do

@PhunyukaBamphet commented:

"My sincere condolences"

@Al_Zoya said:

"An officer and a gentleman"

South Africa mourned the loss of another dedicated civil servant

In a previous report, Briefly News shared the death of the former Johannesburg Police Chief, David Tembe. Tembe died in his home in Bramley on 24 November 2025. His daughter Tokiso Molefe shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where she detailed that Tembe was found unresponsive in his home by his domestic worker and security guard after attempts to reach him on his phone were futile. Law officials had not released the cause of death as they waited for the postmortem process to be concluded. Tembe was described as the consummate emergency services professional with decades of experience working in the field.

Source: Briefly News