A Department of Labour-led raid at a Devland store resulted in the arrest of fifteen illegal immigrants and the manager of a warehouse for alleged immigration law violations

The operation formed part of intensified blitz inspections across Gauteng, as officials aim to enforce labour and immigration legislation more strictly

Social media users reacted strongly to the manager’s relaxed demeanour during his arrest

15 illegal immigrants arrested during a Department of Labour blitz in Devland Image: Department of Labour/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG- The Department of Labour facilitated a raid on a Devland store, resulting in the arrests of fifteen illegal immigrants on 3 December 2025.The operation was part of a larger blitz initiative that involved collaboration between the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The manager of Krunch (Pty) Ltd was also arrested during the raid, along with immigrants from Malawi, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and India. The manager is facing charges for violating South African immigration laws and related legislation."

The Gauteng Department of Labour is currently conducting intensive inspections throughout the province

Gauteng Department of Labour Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya. Image: Department of Labour/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya announced in October that the department would increase its blitz inspections within Gauteng to uphold labour market legislation.

"Gauteng is the economic hub of South Africa and requires special attention. We will begin these intensive inspections soon. We need to address the issues in this province before we can think about improving the rest of the country," Sibiya stated.

According to the department, employers in South Africa are prohibited from hiring illegal immigrants under the Immigration Act 13 of 2002. This Act is supported by the Employment Services Act 4 of 2014, and violating these regulations can result in legal penalties.

South Africans on social media reacted strongly to the manager's relaxed attitude as he was led to the police van, many noting his apparent lack of concern about the arrest, many noting his apparent lack of concern about the arrest.

Netizens expressed outrage at the managers attitude

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"Thank you.... but we need to completely close down such factors and deport all those criminals out of South Africa"

@unathi79 remarked:

"He's even laughing... Law enforcement is a joke in SA simply because some officials have made it possible for lawbreakers to literally buy their way out. He's not even bothered coz he will be out by tomorrow and continue where he left off..."

@mirah_japhta commented:

"That's a walk of someone who knows he'll pay a bribe and be out to continue doing as he pleases. Your incompetence and corruption have made SA such a disrespected country."

@mirah_japhta stated:

"That's a walk of someone who knows he'll pay a bribe and be out to continue doing as he pleases. Your incompetence and corruption have made SA such a disrespected country."

@TheJustCaused said:

"You can see as he walks that he is nonchalant; he knows he will make a few calls, and he will be out soon."

In previous reports, Briefly News highlighted a survey revealing that unemployed South Africans are increasingly distrustful of foreign nationals. Employed South Africans share similar concerns, fearing that the resulting instability could negatively impact the economy. The Inclusive Society Institute issued this warning after conducting surveys to assess attitudes toward African immigrants living in the country. According to the survey, 77.3% of unemployed respondents expressed distrust towards African immigrants. Daryl Swanepoel, the Institute's CEO, noted that high unemployment may be contributing to fears regarding competition in the labor market.

Source: Briefly News