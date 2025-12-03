Tshwane Mayor Dr. Nasiphi Moya has called for a new commission to investigate the state of local government, drawing inspiration from the Madlanga Commission

She expressed concern that many municipalities have devolved into "mafia states

Moya criticised wasteful expenditure, incomplete projects, and a lack of accountability among senior officials, calling for immediate intervention

Tshwane Mayor Dr. Nasiphi Moya has drawn inspiration from the Madlanga Commission and is advocating for a commission to investigate local government issues. Moya was speaking to reporters about the Madlanga Commission on 3 December 2025 when she stated that such an overhaul was necessary, as many municipalities had devolved into what she described as 'mafia states.

Speaking passionately about the situation, Moya highlighted the significant money wasted with unnecessary and incomplete constructions as well as other forms of wasteful expenditure within local government. she further pointed out that this mismanagement often leads to numerous projects being started but not completed, calling for serious interventions.

"The amount of bad decisions that are taken by a senior manager, the lack of accountability, shows why our progress has been so minimal as a country," she said.

Moya also spoke about individuals in decision-making positions within municipalities, stating,

"The sphere that is supposed to be delivering has been turned into a mafia state. That's what municipalities are, a mafia state where you have senior officials getting away with everything."

Social media reacted to Moya's suggestion of another commission focused on local government

@lavidaNOTA said

"Call that commission… Announce it before Christmas @nasiphim"

@mbuso_siera stated:

"On that local government commission, witnesses must come testify on how jobs were sold, monies paid to contractors without building anything and how officials awarded tenders to their own companies to do shoddy work!"

@zulu_fly remarked:

"YES!!! They don't progress because they know that they will never be fingered, because people will blame the respective party instead of the individual, so they continue their tyranny because people will just say "ANC is corrupt" and not look for the actual people!"

@BlkSonShine44 said:

"Nasiphim, you're about to be hated across the country. But thank you for the courage to say it loud and clear."

@DrMNxumalo commented:

"We need not a commission, we need to pour money into competent investigations, successful prosecutions, and then convictions."

The Madlanga Commission inspired Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya to call on a commission into local government. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty images

Source: UGC

Dr Nasiphi Moya previously slammed tenderpreneurs

In a previous interview with PowerFM in June, Tshwane Mayor Moya criticised "tenderpreneurs," claiming that they lack the capacity to provide adequate services. She mentioned that although the contractor's tender documents may appear impressive, they do not reflect the contractor's actual capabilities.

Moya emphasised that if a contractor is not capable, the work will not be completed. When asked about the impact of local criminal elements on contracting, Moya insisted that it is crucial for contractors to adhere to regulations to ensure that work is carried out, as the community's needs come first. The

Tshwane Mayor defended her decision to return the R270 000 salary over payment

Previous reports from Briefly News stated that Dr. Nasiphi Moya defended her decision to return R270,000 salary, an over payment from her tenure as Chief of Staff. Moya faced repeated calls from the Democratic Alliance to repay this amount. Moya clarified that she fully cooperated with the municipality after deciding to return the money.

In a statement released on August 27, 2025, Moya explained that the issue dates back to 2019, describing the payment as part of a salary adjustment that was completed after she resigned from her position. She also noted that she was aware of the situation prior to assuming the mayorship and had escalated the matter to the city manager.

