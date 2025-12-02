DJ Sbu spoke about the trend of content creators not making money from their social media platforms

In a recent interview, the DJ said he found it odd when people would have millions of followers, but not a million in their bank accounts

Mzansi was not having it, so they trolled the radio star, slamming him for his unsolicited advice

DJ Sbu sparks rage with sentiments on follower count not translating to riches

Source: Getty Images

X user @ThisIsColbert posted the X video and was shocked by Sbu's views.

"DJ Sbu said WHAAAAT?! I feel like a popeye right now!" he exclaimed.

DJ Sbu argued that SA has so much access to money, because he claimed that stats reveal that the country spends more time online than any other nation.

"Statistics say South Africans stay the longest online, on the internet, than any other country in the world. What does that tell you? That's where your money is. Just find out how to get that money," he said.

Sbu then advised people on how to monetise their social media brands. He used his business, MoFaya, as an example, saying he does not see people standing in line waiting for their taxis; however, he sees R10 notes when he sees them.

"For me, it does not make sense when someone has 100K followers, but you do not have R100,000 in their bank account. So, how do you get the money out of these people's pockets? They are buying into you; that is your personal brand. Once you build that brand, you are building trust, and when you deliver the product, you have to trust it."

Mzansi was not impressed by DJ Sbu's sentiments. This is how some dragged him:

@CYnens asked:

"What nonsense is this?"

@eddinations questioned:

"They’re buying into you, Njani, when you accumulated them through follow-for-follow drives. That way, you already got your exchange."

@Sixty60_Tweets joked:

"A new kind of summer. A new kind of delivery."

Bliss@Sbuja exclalimed:

"Let me go check my bank acc if that R2k I had is still there. Yho! Abo Dj Sbu mara. Haikhona!"

@DengaBusiness responded:

"The first problem is the obsession with money sitting in a bank account. Even Billionaires have no Billions in their bank accounts, that is so primitive thinking."

@Babykrxh replied:

"At least I have 3K."

@AmuMabasa2 argued:

"Well, you can't gauge your followers, do recon and find out your demographic...the most challenging thing is actually getting your followers who invested that they are willing to spend on your stuff... I mean, Mac G got a million Subs, how many of them are buying Chillers Punch?"

@BongiNdhlovu06

"Sbu can go back to being mzekezeke for all I care."

@Programite11

"Nah, Motivational bros need to relax."

Ngizwe's throwback causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, an old photo of controversial politician Ngizwe Mchunu recently surfaced online. Taken during his time at Ukhozi FM, supporters commented on Mchunu's youthful appearance in the vintage photo and reminisced about his time on the radio

Former listeners pleaded to have him back on air, convinced that his return would bring a positive impact to the station

Source: Briefly News