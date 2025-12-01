A content creator responded to an American man who claimed Camps Bay is more dangerous than Gaza

She explained that certain groups are spreading extreme stories about South Africa to build a narrative

South Africans and international viewers shared their thoughts on the propaganda claims in the comments

A South African content creator sparked a debate after calling out what she described as propaganda about crime in the country. TikTok user @n.i.d.e.bantupeople shared a video responding to an American man who said South Africa was the most dangerous place he'd been to, specifically mentioning Camps Bay. The woman questioned why there's been a sudden rise in people making extreme claims about South Africa that even some white South Africans know are out of control.

She showed a picture of Camps Bay and asked viewers to imagine someone from America saying the crime there is worse than in Gaza. She explained that this isn't about facts but about building a narrative for Americans. She referenced a video from a year ago showing white crosses laid out somewhere, which she said were fake representations of farm murder deaths meant to pull at American emotions. She explained that white crosses are used in America to commemorate fallen soldiers, so this symbolism is designed to appeal to Americans specifically.

The woman warned that South Africans are being set up through carefully planned steps. She mentioned that certain people own major media outlets and internet platforms in South Africa, giving them control over the narrative. She said the international community is in on it too, with people coming to South Africa and making exaggerated claims about crime in areas like Camps Bay.

She reminded viewers that a certain country wanted to put nuclear weapons in South Africa back in the 1990s, and it was the international community that stopped them. She said that the country is still interested in South Africa and is building up a story so that when they take action, they can justify it by saying South Africans were attacking them. She warned that the goal is to keep South Africans arguing in circles and feeling frustrated without accomplishing anything, all the time certain groups are moving forward with their plans.

The woman urged South Africans to think ahead and understand that the people spreading these stories don't care how much they frustrate anyone. She said they're going to keep pushing their narrative regardless of facts or logic because they have an end goal in mind.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Netizens reacted to the TikToker @n.i.d.e.bantupeople's clip, sharing their thought on the issue of crime in SA:

@rejoice_dube wrote:

"Dudula is part of the plan to isolate RSA from its support structure with the rest of the continent while showing that you're inclined to violence and chaos. Even Zim went through these sanctions."

@soulaan_oceanwaves1111 said:

"Stay strong South Africa, much love from black America ❤"

@nnete_the_truth commented:

"The US is coming to 'HELP' us. That's what the propaganda is for..."

@mykey_ questioned:

"It doesn't make sense to demonise South Africa, then move 10,000 Israelis and Ukrainians to South Africa🙄"

@george_washington_iii added:

"🤦🏿‍♂️Camps Bay 😅 shouldn't be in the same sentence as Gaza 😬."

@sadebunked gushed:

"As an American, I'm learning so much. Thank you, Queen, for explaining 🙏🏾"

@fox8 suggested:

"I suspect that it is because we are the weakest in bricks. The attack is actually on bricks, not SA."

@randomrendi wrote:

"They are trying to play the victim."

