A young South African woman named Lihle surprised her father with a brand new car in a video that moved viewers to tears

The elderly man carefully unwrapped the plastic protective covering inside the vehicle while family members watched with joy and laughter

Viewers flooded the comments with congratulations, with many saying the clip inspired them to do the same for their own parents

The picture on the left showed the dad unwrapping his daughter's car. Image: gameliihle

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman named Lihle gave her father the gift of a lifetime, and the internet could not hold back its tears. In a video shared on TikTok by user its.keamo_getswe, an older man, dressed in a dark jacket, sits inside a brand new car still wrapped in factory plastic. With his bare hands, he peels back the protective covering from the interior while family members stand around him, laughing and cheering him on. The caption on the screen reads:

"POV: The same hands that raised you are now unwrapping your car!"

The final moment of the clip shows the father behind the wheel, both hands on the steering wheel and a modern touchscreen dashboard in front of him, taking the car for its very first drive.

The video struck a nerve with South Africans, racking up 467 comments from people who recognised the emotion in that simple act of a parent finally being on the receiving end of something special.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi moved to tears by Lihle's gift

The comments section quickly filled with warmth, pride and a fair share of happy tears for user gameliihle:

Keamo_getswe shared:

"Started chopping onions after seeing that lil dance. 🥹😭 Congratulations mama."

Snowey wrote:

"This really made me emotional.... Congratulations, Lihthat le. I also wish that in the near future I will be like you 🤍🧎🏽‍♀️"

Minnieslender said:

"Not me crying and saying one day I will make my parents and my grandparents proud of me as you.”

Hlengiwe Madonsela:

"Congratulations, Lihle. 🥰🥰🥰 He is so happy. 🌸💃🏽💃🏽"

Amoo said:

"This is beautiful. ❤️‍🩹 The hands that raised you prayed for you are now holding the keys because of you and unwrapping your car. This is love. 🥺 Congratulations. 🎊👏"

Nolwazi Ngcobo wrote:

"Bonang Lihle, congratulations. 🎉 You've made your family proud of you. ♥️♥️ More blessings to you and your family."

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Source: Briefly News