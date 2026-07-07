Former actress turned DJ, Thuli Phongolo, has caused quite a stir after she purchased a new car for her mother

The video resurfaced after she showed off an expensive timepiece on her Instagram, making many people curious

Social media users have debated what Thuli Phongolo does for a living to afford such massive purchases

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Thuli Phongolo has caused a major stir after buying her mother a car. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

If she is not going on countless shopping sprees to high-end fashion houses, Thuli is spoiling herself on vacation. After showing off her flashy Rolex, Mzansi unearthed a video of Thuli Phongolo surprising her mother with a new flashy ride.

The X clip caused a stir as it added fuel to the already burning fire, where people offered salty remarks about Thuli P's shopping habits.

Thuli shows off car for mother

The video, which was reshared on X @YourBoiShu, shows Thuli Phongolo and her mother at the dealership getting ready to unveil the car. The video cuts before Thuli could show what car she bought for her mother.

These big purchases came just months after the former Generation: The Legacy star gifted herself a lux Lamborghini Urus worth millions.

@Emkem_Mike said:

"Her DJ career is probably paying well."

@ElsSaidIt replied:

"Ehhhhh, her money is long mus."

@I_am_Bucie asked:

"Where does she work?"

@_LuizElite joked:

"Everything is for the media these days. I bought a goat this past weekend, but I didn't post about it."

@na_sibanibani exclaimed:

"They are still doing this during Madlanga Season? Hayike!"

Thuli Phongolo had tongues wagging after she bought her mother a new car. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: UGC

@nzama_theo questioned:

"This literally happened months ago and you're only posting it now? Mhm interesting."

@Qlyv_Mydear asked:

"Her DJ career has taken off, man, what did y'all say about her income?"

@Reginah_Thage observed:

"She has long money lol from Rolex to this."

@HovOfNkandla joked:

"Perhaps it’s time I learn how to DJ."

@SakiSoulM asked:

"Self-employed. Ever heard of selling a business where the seller remains with the product and the buyer leaves with nothing?"

@ISephara commented on Thuli going on a shopping spree and splashing out on a flashy Lamborghini Urus.

"One person that needs serious investigation is Thuli Phongolo. She is currently unemployed, yet goes shopping twice a week. And each time she goes shopping, she spends no less than R200 000 on clothes. She recently bought a Lamborghini Urus worth R5.5 million."

Thuli asks fans not to troll sphotosopper

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo spoke about a content creator using her photos maliciously on Instagram.

The user was caught editing her photos in Thuli's original pictures, and she found out. Social media users did not expect Thuli Phongolo's response, and the reactions say it all.

"I truly feel deeply sad for her. Please do not make matters worse for her. I am not mad at all. I actually found it funny, but a lot of people forwarded the post to me, so I saw an opportunity for us to reflect instead. It is okay."

Source: Briefly News