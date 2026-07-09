Bonang Matheba gave rapper Anele Zondo, AKA Ney The Bae, a major fashion shout-out

Anele Zondo reshared the viral video of Bonang giving her flowers on Instagram, and it garnered praise

Fans flooded the comments section to celebrate the moment between two iconic women

Bonang Matheba gave Anele Zondo her flowers. Image: anele_zondo, bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Rapper and former TV presenter Anele Zondo was thrilled after style icon Bonang Matheba publicly sang her praises as one of her favourite South African fashion figures.

When Bonang was asked which local names she gravitates towards in the fashion space, she did not hesitate to call out Anele. "I think she is quite experimental," Bonang said, a compliment that carries serious weight coming from one of the country's most celebrated fashion divas.

Anele receives her flowers

Anele appreciated the love, and she reposted the video on Thursday, 8 July 2026. She shared the moment on Instagram with a simple but powerful caption: "The Queen has spoken," she said, adding crown emojis.

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For many of Anele's followers, seeing Bonang give Anele her flowers on a public platform felt like a full-circle moment. It reminded many people of why fixing another woman's crown is important.

Anele's rumoured boyfriend, podcaster L'Tido, commented: "No lies detected!" Actress Simz Ngema dropped a fiery "Yesss," and influencer Nozipho simply wrote, "She's right."

Below is Anele's post that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi is here for Queen B's praise

The comment section turned into a celebration of two powerhouse women recognising each other's greatness. Here is how fans reacted:

@dimpleszan: "Real recognises Real 🤜🏾🤛🏾🔥😍❤️"

@sharon_gambu: "I fully agree! 💗"

@livewithkerry: "And she’s right! Exactly how we want the pop star to look!!

@lathangane_: "My fav recognising my fav! 😍😍🔥🔥"

@noni.sparkle: "No lies detected!!! I always say this!!! Not just fashion, everything ngawe!"

Bonang Matheba praised Anele Zondo's fashion game. Image: anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Anele and L-Tido spark romance rumours

Briefly News previously shared details about the budding romance between award-winning artist Anele Zondo and rapper LTido

This was sparked by their recent social media posts from the Durban July. Their affectionate captions and shared moments have captivated fans, igniting excitement and speculation about their relationship status.

Source: Briefly News