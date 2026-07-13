KZN Department of Education Official Responds After Video Trends on Social Media
- A video of Umlazi District Director Metu Mahlambi accusing her husband, departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, of selling teaching posts circulated widely online
- The couple issued a joint statement confirming the footage is four years old and was recorded during a private argument, saying the claims lacked factual basis
- The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has not commented on the allegations or confirmed whether an investigation will be launched
KWAZULU-NATAL — A domestic dispute video featuring two senior officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has gone viral, raising serious questions about integrity within the province's largest school district.
The footage shows Metu Mahlambi, Director of the Umlazi District, accusing her husband, Muzi Mahlambi, the department's spokesperson, of selling teaching posts and marital infidelity. The video was first published by Isolezwe, a publication under the Independent Online stable.
Umlazi district at centre of allegations
As the biggest education district in KwaZulu-Natal, Umlazi oversees substantial personnel decisions and financial resources. Allegations of jobs being traded for payment within such a district carry significant weight, drawing immediate public and professional scrutiny once the clip began circulating.
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According to a statement posted on X, the couple moved quickly to address the footage through a joint social media statement. They confirmed the recording is four years old and captured a heated private exchange that has since been resolved. The Mahlambis acknowledged that their public roles expose them to a higher level of accountability but maintained that the accusations were made in anger and do not reflect the facts.
Couple calls it internal dirty linen
In their statement, the Mahlambis described the matter as internal dirty linen, adding that they are not without fault but remain committed to their marriage. They stressed that the dispute had been resolved between themselves at the time it occurred. The provincial education department has not released any official response addressing the job-selling claims.
No announcement has been made regarding a possible internal review or disciplinary process. Public discussion, however, has continued to focus on the nature of the employment allegations rather than the personal dimensions of the dispute, given the administrative responsibilities both officials hold within the provincial school system.
View the statement on X here:
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In a related article, Briefly News reported on a video of AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini confronting his wife Nomzamo Myeni while holding a bottle of alcohol, which has sparked significant debate regarding privacy and domestic conduct. The public's reactions have varied widely, reflecting deep divisions on issues of abuse and the appropriateness of recording such personal encounters.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za